As one of FX’s longest running and most successful shows, Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology series American Horror Story has certainly made its mark on pop culture over its 11-season run. Now the series is in production for its highly-anticipated twelfth season, said to be a feminist update on Rosemary’s Baby.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

Here’s everything we know about AHS season 12 so far:

What’s the theme of AHS season 12?

Fans will know that each season of American Horror Story has its own unique theme based on original stories. There was the highly-memorable Coven (season 3), which focused on witches, season 7’s cult-themed story, and the most recent, NYC, which focused on a series of murders in the gay community in New York. Season 12, which will be solely written by Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story writer Halley Feiffer, is titled Delicate, and is based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. Per an official synopsis, the novel is a thriller about a woman convinced a sinister figure is trying to make sure her pregnancy doesn’t happen, while the men in her life refuse to believe her. Called a “feminist update” on the 1968 horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, the novel explores themes of maternal healthcare, female bodily autonomy and the terrifying reality of men having power over both.

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate?

Aside from its terrifying plot lines, American Horror Story is perhaps best known for its rotating ensemble cast, whose major recurring players include Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Sara Paulson, Taissa Farmiga and Jessica Lange. It has also featured buzzy celebrity casting, like Lady Gaga’s famous run in her first television role ever as the Countess in Hotel.

Season 12 of AHS will have both: so far, Emma Roberts is confirmed to join the cast, potentially in the series’ lead role. Roberts played Madison Montgomery in season 2 (Coven) and reprised her role in Apocalypse. She was also in 1984 and in an episode of Cult.

Emma Roberts Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Matt Czuchry (otherwise known as Logan from Gilmore Girls), was also one of the first cast members to be announced, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that he was joining the series after his FX series The Resident was canceled in April.

Matt Czuchry Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But the biggest headline-grabber has been the casting of Kim Kardashian. Aside from her reality shows, Kardashian has acted in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva and made cameos as herself in Ocean's Eight, 2 Broke Girls and 30 Rock. American Horror Story will mark her first major role in a scripted series, however, and possibly set the stage for her bigger entrée into the craft.

Kim Kardashian Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement back in April when the news was first announced. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Murphy was also reportedly impressed with Kardashian’s 2021 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, which sparked conversations between the two about crafting a unique role for her scripted TV debut."

Cara Delevingne also reportedly joined the cast of season 12, with her character yet to be revealed.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Broadway doyennes Debra Monk and Julie Monk have also been spotted filming on set. Pose’s MJ Rodriguez, Succession’s Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion and series veterans Billie Lourd and Zachary Quinto are also rumored to be a part of the cast.

When will season 12 of American Horror Story premiere?

The original premiere date for AHS: Deliate was set for August 1, 2023, which is also the publication date of the Delicate Condition novel. However, because of the WGA writers strike, production for the season has been temporarily halted, meaning that it’s highly likely the premiere will be pushed back. Stay tuned for updates.