Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Mini Couture Dress Is Full on Barbiecore

Hailey Bieber may have a tendency for wearing menswear styles (she wore Justin’s underwear just last week) but her recent look is definitely more Barbie-esque than Bieber-coded. The model stepped out in New York City in a sparkling ensemble that looked like it was plucked straight from the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming blockbuster film.

Bieber hit the Big Apple last night wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood dress finished with bow details. The ultra-mini piece featured a plunging neckline that moved into a corset-style bodice (of course, a signature of the British brand).

Despite the daring silhouette of the dress, much of the focus was on its fabrication. The piece was designed with, seemingly, hundreds of rose pink Swarovski crystals that caught the perfect amount of light whenever Bieber moved. She continued the sparkling theme to her accessories in the form of a crystalized mini bag, Gianvito Rossi clear heels, and diamond jewelry.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber’s Westwood choice is a departure from her recent string of more menswear-inspired choices, yes, but not surprising. The British label has outfitted the model for some of her biggest personal moments.

For a 2022 holiday party, Bieber opted for a satin green mini dress with another corset-style bodice from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection. And to her rehearsal dinner in 2019, she wore an off-the-shoulder white mini piece with coordinating heels. Clearly, she likes a certain Westwood silhouette.

@Haileybieber

Bieber was in town to celebrate the one year anniversary of her skincare line Rhode. Friends and celebrities like Justine Skye and Emily Ratajkowski attended the event and Justin (who starred in a recent ad campaign) showed his support too.

“Launching this brand and watching how it’s grown this last year has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Bieber said on Instagram. “Words will never be enough to express my gratitude to you all for embracing and loving Rhode. I am so excited to continue building our world and for what the future of our brand holds.”