Hailey Bieber went shopping this week, not to her usual haunts, but rather in her husband Justin’s closet. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared an Instagram story with the caption “outfit from Justin’s closet,” wearing what are clearly a trio of the singer’s pieces.

The leggy look featured a workwear-style jacket, an ERL striped shirt, and seemingly, Justin’s boxer briefs—probably Calvin Klein given his multiple campaigns with the brand (Hailey has had a few, too). She rounded out the simple look with a pair of low top Vans and skinny sunglasses which seem to be plucked from her own wardrobe.

In another story, the model posted a close up of the pastel long sleeve from the Venice Beach-based brand. “This shirt will not be leaving my body,” she wrote (thankfully for Justin, he’s a frequent wearer of the label, so finding a replacement probably won’t be too tricky).

While the Biebers have a knack for coordinating looks, from time to time Hailey will sneak into Justin’s closet for a, usually oversized, pick. In January, she wore a smiley-face hoodie from Justin’s clothing brand Drew House sans pants (which seems to be a running theme in many of her looks taken from her husband).

And about a month prior, she sported what many presumed to be Justin’s sweatshirt because of his Canadian heritage (it featured the emblem for the Toronto Argos, a football team up North). Again, Hailey paired the look in a similar fashion—with mini biker shorts, black sunglasses, and a shoulder bag.

Hailey’s style often mixes elements of menswear—baggy jeans, oversized trenches, chunky sneakers—so, really, Justin’s closet is probably the perfect place to shop. Speaking with GQ, Justin confirmed that the two often swap pieces, saying “We tend to share clothes.”

The couple’s most recent style moment was last week in Los Angeles where Justin went with neutrals and his signature slippers while Hailey chose a crop top, track pants, and a biker-style trench coat. The jury is still out on which (if any) of these pieces she got from Justin’s closet.