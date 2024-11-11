Rihanna, de facto royalty in her native Barbados, is dressing like the Queen of the Seas. Over the weekend, Rihanna went all-in on laid-back, island silhouettes to unveil a pair of new Fenty Beauty stores in her home country.

Rihanna kicked off the event in a sheer Zimmerman dress from the spring 2025 season. It featured woven crochet inserts along the bust and ginormous sleeves that functioned equally as a train. Both details were tailor-made for the Caribbean climate, especially considering the way in which Rihanna styled her outfit. Hair and makeup was kept natural and fresh-faced as she finished off her look with bow-trimmed sandals from Cult Gaia.

BACKGRID

Later on during the event, Rihanna swapped out her free-form mermaid dress for something a bit more fitted. She slipped into a chocolate brown Cult Gaia number that was part dress, part wearable jewelry. The length of her gown was trimmed with circular brass details that added an elevated touch to things. She accessorized with a silver cross necklace, lace-up heels, and clear glasses.

BACKGRID

It’s quite the scene whenever Rihanna lands in her home country—in August, she returned to the country’s Crop Over Festival in peak goddess style—and this appearance was no different.

Rihanna gave some brief remarks to the crowd during the launch, where she addressed her new beauty and fashion endeavors and her perpetual hiatus from music. “Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” she said, adding “I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine, organic, and authentic to the things that I love. So, it doesn’t even feel like a job.”

Rihanna recently listed Billie Eilish as her dream collaborator but has mainly played coy about her plans to potentially return to the music industry. Even if Rihanna were to never step foot in a recording studio again, fans can always count on her to deliver in the fashion department.