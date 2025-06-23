Newly engaged couple Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are keeping the party going. Following the official news of their recent engagement, the pair stepped out in London over the weekend to celebrate Lipa’s two sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium. Of course, the lovebirds did so in their finest party clothes—for Dua, that meant revitalizing her love of naked dressing.

Dua traded her Radical Optimism stage clothes for a sheer number from Balenciaga’s resort 2026 collection—the line, released earlier this month, marked Demna’s final offering for the brand before he heads to Gucci. The slip-style piece started with a curve-hugging fit before expanding into a long maxi skirt with a slight train. While Dua has been known to layer bras underneath sheer dresses in the past, it appears as though this Balenciaga slip features the undergarment already built in for easy wear. A cheeky black thong completed the lingerie-as-outerwear effect, while a Bulgari Serpenti necklace and silver earrings added a touch of sparkle. The singer also appeared to sport her engagement ring during the fête: a signet-style gold piece that Turner had custom-made after taking advice from Dua’s friends and her sister, Rina Lipa.

@dualipa

Dua was joined by the Charli xcx (who made a surprise appearance on-stage during the pop star’s Wembley concert), Lily Allen, Amelia Dimoldenberg and, of course, Turner at the intimate bash. The British actor, for his part, matched his fiancée in a simple all-black look that included a t-shirt and baggy trousers.

@dualipa

Dua and Turner’s night out in London comes just days after the singer confirmed that the couple are, indeed, headed to the altar. (There had been speculation since as early as January 2025, but this was the first time Dua had directly addressed the matter). “Yeah, we’re engaged,” Dua told British Vogue. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

Still, the couple isn’t in any rush to head down the aisle given their busy careers. “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” Dua said when asked when their wedding might be. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”