Britney Spears Collaborated With Balenciaga

Britney Spears knows how to make a comeback, Balenciaga designer Demna knows how to make a statement. Together? Stronger doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Today, the brand dropped its spring 2026 collection, “Exactitudes,” and a collaboration with the princess of pop that includes limited-edition merch and a curated playlist. Continuing with Demna’s “Balenciaga Music” series, the release features a studded baseball cap with “Britney” strewn across the front ($1,250), shrunken muscle shirts, graphic tees, and oversized hoodies. Most of the items are designed with Spears’s autograph print and archival imagery by Rankin and Steven Klein. Previous Balenciaga Music contributors include RuPaul, Aya Nakamura, and Rammstein.

As for the music component? BFRND, a French musician and Demna’s husband, launched the aptly titled, Britney4ever EP. It includes his “Gimme More” remix, which soundtracked the Balenciaga spring 2025 collection, and a new remix of “Oops!... I Did It Again” to commemorate the song’s 25th anniversary. It is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. “Britney is a trailblazer, she defined pop music and inspired generations of artists, reworking her legacy is a great honor,” BFRND said in a press release.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

“I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House,” Spears said in a statement, adding “I hope my fans love it as much as I do. These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Pieces are available online and in selected Balenciaga stores.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

The release also served as an opportunity for Demna to reminisce on his chapter at Balenciaga. The Georgian designer is headed to Gucci and will present his last Balenciaga couture collection in Paris next month. He is to be replaced by former Valentino designer, Pierpaolo Piccoli.

Demna fans will recognize key silhouettes from his tenure at the brand, including call backs to his early collections (seen in the layered Adirondack coats and bomber jackets), bazaar bags, and skin-tight leggings in bright colors.

“It is the end of a wonderful era that I wanted to capture and celebrate by creating the Balenciaga ‘archetypes,’” the designer said. “The people, the silhouettes, the vibes and the ideas that have all been fundamental in my work for this amazing house.”

Courtesy of Balenciaga