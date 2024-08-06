Rihanna is certified royalty in her native Barbados. And yesterday, the Fenty mogul dressed as such to return to the annual Crop Over Festival for the first time since becoming a mother of two.

Rihanna put her curves on full display for the Kadooment Day Parade which was held in one of the Caribbean island’s beachside cities, St. Michael. Rihanna’s bedazzled bikini wrapped entirely around her figure, starting at the neck and flowing all the way down to her vine-like Gianvito Rossi pumps. The mogul amped her nude bodysuit, which featured opulent gold and bronze jewels, with heaps of body glitter. But what really brought Rihanna’s look into Royal-status was her seven-tiered headdress and accompanying feather wings. Rihanna’s headpiece was designed in the same jewels as her outfit. Her angel wings, reportedly inspired by a Barbadian sunset, were adorned with plumes of orange, pink, yellow, and red feathers.

The star was seen attending the event—which marks the end of the sugar cane harvest—alongside friends and the rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, on Monday. The Kadooment Day Parade is the Crop Over Festival’s final and largest event.

Charles & Sandy Pitt-Shanice King / BACKGRID

While Rihanna went especially “big” for her Carnival comeback this year, she’s historically never failed to deliver at the festive event.

For her last appearance in 2019, Rihanna opted for a feather-forward outfit. She wore a blush pink mini dress—basically giant plumes stacked upon one another—with crystallized sunglasses and flashy diamond bracelets. Two years prior, the Bad Gal dropped jaws in perhaps her most memorable Carnival look to date.

With a bold turquoise hair style, Rihanna rocked an embellished two-piece bikini, studded fishnet tights, and gargantuan feather wings.

David Crichlow/Shutterstock @badgalriri INFO 1/2

This is Rihanna’s first time at the festival since she and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their two children—RZA, 2 and Riot, 1.

In February, Rihanna professed her love for Barbados, telling Interview “Barbados will always be home. One hundred percent. I’m still a citizen after all these years.”