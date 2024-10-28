Few actresses have their finger on the pulse of New York City trends quite like Jennifer Lawrence. When she’s away from the cameras, she tends to dress like an off-duty fashion editor. So, it’s no surprise she’s already championing fashion’s latest “It” sneaker. Just days after it was publicized she was expecting her second child, the actress continued to show off her comfy-chic maternity style with the help of some Rihanna-approved footwear.

Lawrence arrived to the World Series baseball game between the L.A. Dodgers and New York Yankees on Friday wearing a pair of Puma Speedcats. The actress styled her low-profile black and white kicks with wide-leg trousers, a striped button-down top, and accessories from Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand.

Lawrence’s embrace of the Speedcat isn’t shocking considering her long-standing passion for wearing comfort-driven shoes during her days off. But she’s just the latest A-list star (and very famous mom) to have worn these two-tone sneakers recently.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In September, Rihanna slipped into her own chocolate brown Pumas during a dinner at Giorgio Baldi. Like Lawerence, the Bad Gal paired her heritage shoe with comfortable separates that even included a blanket-size fur scarf.

Fashion girls like Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski (another extremely stylish parent) have worn the silhouette for a variety of occasions, too. Dua paired them with a sheer top and blue jeans at Glastonbury while Ratajkowski has worn them with everything from cozy barn jackets to skimpy party dresses.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Inspired by racing boots, Puma’s Speedcat—arguably, the new heir to the celebrity-favorite Adidas Sambas—were first introduced in the late ’90s and instantly became a hit following the turn of the century. Like the Samba, the Speedcat is relatively affordable at $100 and has since been re-issued in a variety of colorways. Fashion tech company Lyst dubbed the silhouette as the “Sneaker of the summer” and cited that the Speedcat experienced a whopping 532% increase in demand throughout the month of August alone.

Looking to follow in Lawrence’s footsteps? The best bet might be to shop second hand or dig through the closet of someone who was around during the Speedcat’s renaissance. They are almost entirely sold-out online.