For Dua Lipa, festival style involves her actual boyfriend Callum Turner and the perfect pair of baggy boyfriend jeans.

In a series of Instagram photos shared today, Dua recapped her time at the Sunny Hill Festival over the weekend. The event was created by the singer’s dad and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, and held in the family’s home city of Pristina, Kosovo. For the outdoor festival, Dua amped up her off-duty style with loose-fitting jeans and a backless halter top. Her shirt featured a plunging neckline, thin spaghetti straps, and black embroidery throughout. The singer opted for a sensible pair of Puma sneakers in a very on-trend shade of cherry red. She sported her hair in a slicked back ‘do.

Things appear to be getting rather serious between Dua and Callum after they were first romantically linked back in January of this year. They’ve traveled from London to Paris in style, introduced each other to their families and, now, adapted their matching couples style to a festival setting.

@dualipa

Callum, for his part, appeared to stay simple for his festival outfit. He wore a black t-shirt and matching pants while posing for photos with his girlfriend.

@dualipa

During another night at the festival, Dua dressed up in a bodycon dress. Her mini featured an asymmetrical neckline and a three quarter sleeve detail placed on one side. The Radical Optimism singer styled her red hair in tousled waves. Callum continued his pared-back festival streak in simple pants and a black collared shirt.

Dua and Callum were joined by the singer’s family—her sister Rina and dad Dukagjin—and close friends during the three-day event.

@dualipa

Earlier this month, Dua and Callum kicked off festival season at Glastonbury. In between Dua’s headlining set, the couple slipped into rather casual looks as they attempted to blend in with the crowd. Callum abided by his all-black uniform, albeit with a babushka headscarf wrapped around a baseball cap, while Dua cloaked herself in an oversize shirt dress. At one point, they even wore matching sunglasses, too.