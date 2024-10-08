Emily Ratajkowski Has Perfected Downtown’s Fall Unisex Uniform

Fall is at its peak, which means it’s prime time for Emily Ratajkowski and her German Shepard Colombo to jaunt around downtown Manhattan. Today, the model subbed out her riskier lace and sheer dog walking looks for a cozier display of autumnal style that would work for, well, just about anybody.

Ratajkowski based her look around a yellow graphic tee and baggy black sweatpants. She dressed up those pieces with a khaki barn jacket—the workwear-inspired fall piece that’s been worn by everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber this season—funky yellow sunglasses, and a black beanie. Ratajkowski’s dog walking look was that of a quintessential New Yorker, from its comfortable flat-sole Puma sneakers and focus on layering to the coffee and to-go bag she carried in her hand.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski and Colombo’s outing on Tuesday appeared to be their first photographed walk since the start of fall just a few weeks ago. The model and her pooch’s almost daily walks have repeatedly gone viral over the years—mainly, for Ratajkowski’s oddball and sometimes extremely formal fashion choices.

This summer alone, she was spotted in everything from ruched mini dresses and chunky sneakers to crop tops and low-slung pants. At one point, she even re-wore one of her dog walking outfits to the club later in the night.

Ratajkowski addressed her dog walks during an interview last year. She responded to the public’s criticism around her and Colombo’s “fake” posing after a video of her adjusting her top for photographers went viral.

“If I have 10 photographers around me and I’m walking the dog, I’ll make sure that my body’s in a certain position to look good,” she said. “I’d like to see anybody get photographed as much as I’m photographed and see if you look perfect in every fucking picture.”

Despite her critics, the model affirmed that the push back isn’t going to stop her from having fun with her pooch. “To let random people take that joy away from me, it’s not allowed. I’m just not going to let that happen,” she affirmed.