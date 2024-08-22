Emily Ratajkowski is going from the curb to the club. All in the same body-con dress.

Yesterday, Ratajkowski taught a lesson in re-styling as she was first spotted walking her dog Colombo and, later, entering the scene-y after party for Zoë Kravitz’s film, Blink Twice—in almost the exact same outfit. Ratajkowski’s dress of choice, from the Sydney-based brand Bec + Bridge, featured a form-fitting silhouette that was accented by ruched details from the waist to the hemline. For her jaunt with Colombo around lower Manhattan, the model and author paired her sleeveless piece with a sensible shoe: all-black athletic sneakers. She topped everything off with Meujri earrings, a black shoulder bag, and angular sunglasses.

Later in the night, Ratajkowski joined Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Katie Holmes and more stars for the Blink Twice bash, where you might have expected the model to change out of her dog walking ’fit for something more va-va-voom. Instead, she kept on the same Bec + Bridge dress, but switched things up with a few key styling details.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For starters, the model switched out her more practical sneakers for some laced black heels. Instead of the bulkier accessory she carried earlier, she slung a daintier bag over her shoulder. And, aside from a gold herringbone necklace, pretty much everything else stayed the same in Ratajkowski’s outfit—from her tousled, wind-blown hair to her “no makeup” makeup look. The differences between the two are minimal, but prove just how impactful a slinky shoe and an “It” girl mini bag can be.

Ratajkowski is used to wearing, at times, rather outrageous things when out and about with her pooch. It’s no wonder then that she felt comfortable going from day to night here, especially in something as versatile as this very Carrie Bradsahw-esque mini dress. Maybe, she’ll switch up on us soon and wear one of her party looks—perhaps something like this tiny Miu Miu set—to walk Colombo in the next morning.

Shop Emily’s Dress: