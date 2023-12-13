Emily Ratajkowski has been bundling up in cozy trench coats and puffer jackets lately, but last night, she seemingly got dressed without checking her weather app. On Tuesday evening, the model stepped out to host a Miu Miu event in New York City. Luckily for Ratajkowski, who appeared in a leggy matching set, the soiree was held inside the Italian brand’s heated Fifth Avenue store.

The model’s leather top featured gold button detailing and a school girl-style collar. But the true focus of things was down below where Ratajkowski slipped into a very non-seasonal pair of matching hot pants. Her bottoms’ ultra-tiny shape, which she accessorized with a gold-trimmed belt, almost verged into undergarment territory. But naturally, Ratajkowski had her very own lingerie details going on elsewhere in the look.

The waistband of the model’s white Miu Miu briefs poked out slightly from her hot pants. She rounded out the look with a pair of buckled stilettos (which she slipped into back in October), a padded Miu Miu bag, and gold hoop earrings.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Like much of Hollywood, Ratajkowski is clearly a fan of the exposed underwear trend. For New York Fashion Week back in September, the shadow of her black thong poked through the silhouette of her cowl neck dress. A few months prior, she offered up a very daring take on vacation style as she hit up a Hamptons party in a completely see-through Barragán dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Miu Miu has been at the forefront of fashion’s lingerie push with bedazzled briefs and plenty of sheer on their runways. They’ve even dressed stars like Emma Corrin, who wore cashmere briefs to the Venice Film Festival in 2022. Unlike many of the other exposed underwear moments we’re used to seeing, the brand would rather pair their lingerie items with a coordinating cardigan or button down than a sheer dress. Or, in the case of Ratajkowski, a school girl crop top and matching hot pants.