As the calendar moves from August to September, so too does the focus of many of our favorite fashion girls. In the case of Emily Ratajkowski, who has been using her dog walks as quasi runways during the summer months, the August to Fashion Month transition is a welcomed one. On Tuesday, the model celebrated the arrival of New York Fashion Week with a pair of similar, yet entirely unique, mini dresses.

Attending the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway in Downtown Manhattan, Ratajkowski took the cowl dress to, well, plunging territory. For starters, the pale yellow gauzy fabric was almost entirely sheer—Ratajkowski went sans bra and wore a black thong underneath. The focal point of the dress, though, was certainly the extremely low neckline.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski let the dress mostly stand on its own—opting for simple gold earrings, a leather shoulder bag, and strappy black heels to complete the look. While NYFW doesn’t officially commence until Thursday (though there are plenty of off-calendar events in the meantime), Ratajkowski kicked things off with a bang.

Though her plunging mini would have sufficed for many, this is Ratajkowski, after all. You wouldn’t expect her to stop there, right? The next morning, the 32-year-old stepped out in another skin-baring wear. Though this was one not sheer, it did feature a significant side slit and similar, slightly less prominent cowl neckline.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She matched the dark champagne color of the satin dress with her strappy heels and added an unstructured Loewe bag for good measure. While we’ve come to expect a certain formula to Ratajkowski’s looks, the model revealed in a recent interview that things haven’t always been smooth sailing.

“I think that fashion really used to intimidate me. I felt like there were rules that I didn’t understand,” she told Vogue. “The rules are meant to be broken, once you understand the rules then you can have fun. I think I also, in general, take it less seriously than I ever did before. I’m less afraid of risk.”