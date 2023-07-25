Emily Ratajkowski has been out and about on the streets of New York City recently. Which isn’t exactly surprising in and of itself, except for the fact that’s she been doing so with a new hairstyle. Last week, the model unveiled a red dye job in a certain fiery shade that has been all the rage amongst celebrities recently.

But, judging by her outfit on Tuesday, Ratajkowski seems to be finding joy in basing her street style around her new locks. While on a stroll with her dog Colombo, the 32-year-old’s summer-ready look was a masterclass in pairing one’s hairstyle with similarly colored accessories.

Fittingly, the deep brown shade of Ratajkowski’s leather Loewe bag almost perfectly matched to her auburn hairstyle. The embossed tote slung loosely near the model’s hips and stopped around the mid-thigh area. Ratajkowski of course threw in a few more on-trend pieces: a floral, lace-trimmed mini dress from Guizio, square-framed Lu Goldie sunglasses, and mint green sneakers.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

The model’s light pink mini dress had an all-over floral motif as well as dainty lace trim at the top which gave way to a pair of thin straps. Her low top sneakers were a practical choice for the city streets and added another pop of color to the look.

Over the weekend, the model turned things up a notch for a night out. She went with a sheer mini dress (layered with undergarments), a pair of leather boots, and a chainmail Paco Rabanne bag.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Ratajkowski also continued to show off her new look while out for a walk with her son Sly on Sunday. She went a bit more casual, though, in a white tennis skirt, grey crop top, and simple white sneakers.

She threw in another shoulder bag, this one in a darker green shade and of the padded variety. Clearly mother duties (both human and dog) require a sturdy crossbody.

