If Jennifer Lawrence isn’t on your street style mood board, she should be. The actor always manages to look especially chic when she hits the streets of New York City, but in a way that feels extremely natural and attainable. She isn’t walking around in meticulously styled, off-the-runway pieces, but clothes you can tell actually live in her closet, and outfits she clearly put together on her own. Thus was the case on Thursday, when Lawrence stepped out with her husband for a dinner date, looking effortlessly cool in an ensemble comprised of pre-owned pieces, including an unexpected bag.

Fresh off the birth of their second child, Lawrence and Cooke Maroney braved the Manhattan heat for a night out together in their respective, casual looks. For her part, Lawrence wore a white t-shirt underneath the hero piece of her ensemble, a Qipao-style vest featuring some beautiful floral embroidery. Oversized jeans made up the bottom of the outfit and covered her black strappy sandals, while tiny sunglasses and a Fendi Adele bag adorned her arm.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Named after the brand’s founder, the Adele bag launched in 2013 as part of Fendi’s Selleria collection. Taking its silhouette from a doctor’s bag, the design never reached great prominence, which means it’s the perfect choice for Lawrence. While she has been known to love an It bag, like The Row’s Slouchy Banana, she also appreciates a deep cut. Back in March, the actor eschewed a Birkin or Kelly for the much less popular Hermès Plume. Similarly, in May, she was spotted with the Loewe Amazona duffle bag, not the design that usually comes to mind when you think of the brand. But clearly, Lawrence is a bag aficionado who is not swayed by public opinion. Besides, anything can become an It bag when it’s on Lawrence’s arm.