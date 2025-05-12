Jennifer Lawrence Pairs $10 Shoes with a Massive Vintage Designer Bag

Off-duty dressing is more about how you put certain pieces together rather than the actual pieces themselves. Look no further than street style icon Jennifer Lawrence for evidence. She paired divisive, budget-friendly shoes with a rare vintage bag from one of her favorite designer brands.

Lawrence, out in New York City on Sunday, continued her penchant for “naked” shoes by opting for a pair of black mesh slippers. The throwback style, which Lawrence also has in red, is currently available for around $10 online. It’s a much more cost-effective option than Lawrence’s usual roster of sheer shoes from The Row and Alaïa. Those cost upwards of $800.

On her arm, Lawrence carried a muted yellow duffle bag from Loewe—but this wasn’t the usual Loewe It bags Lawrence is used to toting around New York. Her duffle is the brand’s “Amazona Travel Bag” and, by the looks of it, was purchased second-hand. (The Spanish brand offers a more recent version of the “Amazona” style in various sizes.) Given Lawrence’s vintage eye, though, she likely sourced the tote online, where similar styles are currently listed on various sites in the $700 range.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Lawrence stayed casual for the rest of her outfit. She paired wide-leg black trousers from La Ligne with a printed t-shirt and a stack of gold necklaces.

Although Lawrence often steps out in head-to-toe designer (The Row is her favorite), she’s just as likely to slip on more high-low looks like this one. Last week, the actor did just that for another stroll around New York. She wore a sleek leather coat from the cool girl Manhattan brand Kallmeyer, a vintage Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part 1 hat, and those trusty $10 mesh slippers in a cherry red color.

Lawrence certainly has the funds to wear just about whatever she pleases in her off-time. But, yesterday, she showed that true style is priceless.