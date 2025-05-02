Jennifer Lawrence Wears Her Freakiest Shoe Yet

Jennifer Lawrence just leveled up her freaky shoe game. Out in New York City today, the actor styled one of her signature off-duty looks with a pair of unconventional black sandals—at least by Manhattan standards, that is.

Lawrence hit the streets in a pair of black rubberized slip-ons from St. Agni. For starters, the actor’s choice to wear open-toes shoes in Manhattan is always going to be questionable to some. But the “wrong,” nature of her shoes stood out even more. From the singular toe strap to the velcro ankle closure, they looked like something a suburban dad would have worn to a waterpark in 2007. (The actor has long been a fan of dad sneakers, so what’s a little dad sandal in the grand scheme of things?) Lawrence, of course, elevated the style through her styling choices.

She leaned into the spring weather with an ivory slip dress that featured lace detailing. Up top, Lawrence layered a white t-shirt under a structured leather jacket from Kallmeyer. A red drawstring handbag added a pop of color to the outfit, as did the actor’s vintage Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part 1 hat.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Lawrence’s collection of unusual footwear runs deep all year round, but it seems the actor is saving her most out-there picks for the warm weather.

In late April, Lawrence again advocated for the trusty flat-sole when she wore a pair of mesh Chinese slippers. (Though the maker of her shoes isn’t that clear, there are reports that the actor bought them for under $15 online.) On that occasion, she paired her flats with a gray quarter-zip black pants, and the same graphic baseball hat she wore today.

Diamond / BACKGRID

When it comes to her day-to-day style, Lawrence keeps things relatively simple—think loose-fitting knitwear, flowing silk pants, and the like. It’s an understated way of dressing that makes her unusual shoe choices all the more understandable.

Next time a simple outfit is in need of a pick-me-up, do like Lawrence and slip on a “wrong” shoe.