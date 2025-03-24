Hermés is often associated with the phrase “Quiet Luxury,” even though the French maison’s hero bags—the Birkin and Kelly—are anything but quiet. Perhaps that’s why stealth wealth queen Jennifer Lawrence carried a discreet, “if you know, you know” handbag from Hermès while out in New York City yesterday.

Instead of the easily identifiable Birkin or Kelly, Lawrence opted for the Hermès Plume bag in bold red leather with silver hardware. Like any Hermès piece, the Plume is light on branding and features an east-west shape and sleek, simple handles. The design draws inspiration from the label’s luggage line and was first introduced in the 1960s. Compared to more popular Hermès handbags which can cost up to six figures, Lawrence’s Plume comes in at a cool $3,000 on secondhand markets.

The bag has many similarities to The Row’s E/W Top Handle bag (mainly in its saddle-shaped handles and horizontal shape) which might explain why Lawrence opted for the bag. She has long been a fan of the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand. She even paired her bag with a pair of their black “Lucca” loafers. A wool coat, blue jeans, and tinted glasses completed Lawrence’s outfit.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Lawrence has always been ahead of the curve on handbag trends. The actor often opts for lesser-known (but soon-to-be trending) styles from cult labels. Last month, she paired a bold leopard coat with The Row’s N/S tote bag. Of course, The Row’s Margaux (and, now, Marlo) bags are the popular choice among the celebrity set right now—Kendall Jenner wore the latter a few days ago in Paris—but Lawrence clearly doesn’t take her style cues from what’s trending.

It would be hard to imagine Lawrence wearing an Hermès Birkin or Kelly. The less structured and roomier silhouette of the Plume is more her speed. And given the recent murmurs that Lawrence has welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, the keep-all would also function as the perfect diaper bag if needed.