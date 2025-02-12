Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Maternity Coat Is Anything But Quiet

Jennifer Lawrence knows a good winter coat when she sees one. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, repurposed her go-to statement coat in New York City today. And in true Lawrence fashion, it’s all-over animal print is right on trend.

Lawrence picked out a calf-length pony hair number from By Malene Birger for her afternoon jaunt. The piece, which the actress wore just last week, featured a structured collar and an oversized shape. Animal patterns of all spots and stripes are everything right now, with everyone from Rihanna to Hailey Bieber bringing out the wild in their wardrobe. Lawrence wisely chose to let her By Malene Birger coat be the focus of her outfit.

The actress paired baggy black pants with Chelsea boots, a knit beanie, and sunglasses. A navy blue sweater showed off her growing baby bump. On her arm? The Row’s cult-favorite “N/S Park” tote bag in black leather.

Diamond / BACKGRID

On February 3, Lawrence was again spotted out in New York City wearing the same By Malene Birger jacket that she slipped on today. On that occasion, she paired the statement piece with another cobalt blue sweater (from The Row), a cream scarf, and a knit Loro Piana bucket hat. For footwear, the actress went with The Row’s leather ballet flats—yet another cult item from the American brand that Lawrence has taken a liking to.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Lawrence has turned to many of her favorite brands over the course of her second pregnancy. There’s tons of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row, La Ligne, and the occasional New Balance x Aime Leon Dore sneaker. There’s even been a bit of vintage Balenciaga from Nicholas Ghesquière’s time at the brand.

Surely, Lawrence will sport her favorite leopard coat a few more times from now until her due date.

