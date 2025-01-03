Rihanna isn’t the only stylish mom who’s ready to declare her first “It” item of 2025. Yesterday, Jennifer Lawrence (currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney) was spotted wearing what many believe is one of 2025’s first outerwear trends: a cocoon coat. However, unlike Rihanna’s current season bag, Lawrence’s “It” piece was actually dug out from the archives of the mid-aughts.

Of course, Lawrence’s twist on the cocoon trend isn’t just off the rack. She wore a vintage ivory number from Nicholas Ghesquière’s fall 2006 collection for Balenciaga during an afternoon in Los Angeles. Where’s someone to gab about how trends are cyclical when you need them?

While Ghesquière is now the creative director of womenswear at Louis Vuitton, his 15 year run at Balenciaga remains the stuff of fashion legend. His collections from that era have held steady in fashion nerd’s pantheon. His fall 2006 collection was heavy on cocoon jackets, themselves inspired by one of house founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s most iconic designs.

Lawrence’s piece featured a sculptural collar and retro-style buttons along the front. Per usual, Lawrence went about the rest of her outfit rather simply. Her baggy white t-shirt perfectly framed her growing baby bump. Black trousers, rounded glasses, and sensible sneakers finished everything off.

Though Lawrence’s version was a solid eggshell color, it was a similar version in a black and white check that was sent down the runway.

Since her second pregnancy was publicized in October 2024, Lawrence has been popping up here and there to display her maternity style both on and off the red carpet. For her first appearance following the news, she wore an elegant Dior coat dress that seemingly set the tone for outings to come.

Lawrence has stuck to a “comfort is king” motto when not on the step and repeat, wearing slouchy button-down shirts, Puma sneakers, and luxe outerwear in her off-time. A rainy day in November when the actress slipped into heeled knee-high boots seemed to be an exception. And while Lawrence has turned to some of her favorite designers (she’s worn tons of Dior), this Balenciaga moment isn’t her first time pulling vintage fashion during her pregnancy. In November, she looked like a red carpet dream in a sheer couture dress from Christian Lacroix’s fall 2006 collection.

There will be lots of chatter this year as to what the new “It” jacket will turn out to be—last year, it was seemingly a tie between the barn jacket or the humble chore coat. However, it looks like Lawrence has already made the case for a 2025 trend with the help of a piece from 2006.