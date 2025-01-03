It’s only a few days into the new year, but Rihanna has already found her go-to handbag for 2025. Last night, the singer and Fenty mogul was spotted (again) carrying a luxe Bottega Veneta accessory while out for a date night with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna opted to wear a simple black hoodie and baggy blue jeans for her evening in New York. She dressed things up with a shaggy, multi-color cape coat and Ugg x Palace Tasman slippers, all while carrying Bottega Veneta’s Kalimero mini bucket bag in her hand. Rocky, meanwhile, matched the casual feel of Rihanna’s outfit. He wore a gray hoodie tucked inside a Prada jacket, distressed denim jeans, and a knit beanie.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna has been a fan of Bottega Veneta’s sleek designs for quite some time now, something that makes total sense given that Rocky is an ambassador for the Italian brand. In October 2023, just weeks after giving birth to her second child Riot, Rihanna carried one of the label’s signature woven clutches. That merlot-colored piece quickly became a staple of her wardrobe throughout 2024, but seems to have been replaced (or at least put on pause) by this mini bag.

Last weekend, Rihanna was seen out in Manhattan with her black Kalimero piece. She again paired it with a loose-fitting sweatshirt and baggy denim. Just a few days later, Rihanna showed just how versatile the bag is when she brought it out for New Year’s Eve. She dressed up the accessory with a leather coat from Khaite, slouchy Amina Muaddi boots, and statement shield glasses from The Attico x Linda Farrow collaboration.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Surely, Rihanna will experiment with different bags and brands throughout the course of 2025. Don’t be shocked to see her mix some Dior into her repertoire, perhaps something like the brand’s Lady bag (which has been a favorite for quite some time) or a rare vintage piece from John Galliano’s time at the French brand. She also loves an archival Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton accessory, too.

But given Rihanna’s ability to make anything she wears go viral, it probably won’t be too long until the Kalimero bag ascends into “It” status.