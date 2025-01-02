With a leather jacket and slouchy boots of this caliber, it’s no wonder Rihanna’s NYE outfit was entirely pants-free. In all-black everything that looked ready for a The Matrix reboot, the Fenty mogul celebrated the arrival of 2025 alongside her partner A$AP Rocky on Tuesday.

Rihanna, dressed in a luxe leather coat from Khaite, was spotted making her way to an intimate New Year’s Eve celebration in New York. The weather was quite warm for this time of year in Manhattan, which allowed the star to pair her outerwear with thigh-high black boots from Amina Muaddi. Rihanna rounded out her understated look (at least by NYE standards) with Linda Farrow x The Attico shield glasses and her go-to Bottega Veneta handbag.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Rihanna was seen out and about in the Big Apple just two days prior where she donned a casual twist on her signature off-duty style. She slipped into a vintage graphic t-shirt, a cropped leather and suede coat, and baggy blue jeans. For accessories, she went with an emerald green mini bag (Tom Ford-era Gucci, of course) and a vintage Oscar de la Renta hat that the celebrities over in Aspen would love to get their hands on.

Rihanna wore this particular look for a night of karaoke where videos captured her singing “Sex With Me” and “Needed Me” from her 2016 album, Anti. On New Year’s Eve, Rihanna took to her Instagram where she proudly told her followers, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year.”

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Aside from her various business ventures (of which there are many), it was a big 2024 for Rihanna. She and A$AP Rocky were busy taking care of their second child, a boy named Riot, who they welcomed in late 2023. The star gushed over Riot and RZA (her and Rocky’s 1-year-old) during an October interview.

“It’s fun,” she said ai the time. “I literally enjoy it so much. I’m just looking at them, living through them. I’m amazed by every new discovery of theirs. Even their boundaries. They’re teaching me how to be their mom as much as I’m teaching them how to be in this world.”