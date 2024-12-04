Jennifer Lawrence’s approach to maternity style? Less is more. Today, the actress continued to show off her chic pregnancy fashion (and growing baby bump) with yet another understated design.

Lawrence, attending The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles, slipped into an elegant column dress complete with three-quarter sleeves. The minimal design sat just on the edge of Lawrence’s shoulders and featured a plunging neckline. Lawrence positioned a thin croc-embossed belt right above her baby bump and accessorized with pointed-toe black stilettos, statement earrings, and a perfectly tousled hairdo.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Effortlessly chic looks like this have become a hallmark of Lawrence’s pregnancy style in recent weeks. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, recently attended the Governors Awards last month in another monochrome number. This one, custom from Bottega Veneta, was designed out of a goddess-esque chocolate brown fabric and featured gold accents at the waist and hips. Lawrence has always been a proponent of muted, understated fashion. But it’s clear that she intends to highlight her bump with form-fitting, and mostly monochrome, body-con pieces throughout the course of her pregnancy.

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Just days after Lawrence’s pregnancy was publicized in October, she attended the premiere of Zurawski V Texas in a demure coat dress from Dior. Like her latest outfit, she belted that off-the-shoulder piece just enough to flash her pregnancy bump. It hasn’t only been current season designer for Lawrence, though. She dipped into the archives for a semi-sheer couture dress from Christian Lacroix’s fall 2006 collection during the Los Angeles premiere of Bread & Roses.

Lawrence interestingly seems to be taking a few more risks on the off-duty side of things. Last week in New York, the actress was seen wearing some serious knee-high boots (in the rain, no less), a patterned green dress, and an ivory coat. Between that moment and this all-black look today, it’s clear Lawrence is tackling maternity style entirely on her own terms.