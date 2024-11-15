Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Maternity Look Is Straight From the Aughts

It’s an established fact that Jennifer Lawrence is a cool mom. And in the grand tradition of cool moms, her latest maternity look isn’t just something plucked from the rack. Last night, Lawrence attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bread & Roses, a new documentary she co-produced with Malala Yousafzai, wearing a sheer couture dress from Christian Lacroix’s fall 2006 collection.

The gown, sourced from the L.A.-based Shrimpton Couture, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, sheer sleeves, and a bejeweled brooch detail at the bust. The piece’s elegant draping skimmed right against Lawrence’s baby bump, which she made sure to subtly show off while posing on the red carpet. As always, Lawrence didn’t complicate things in the accessories department. She finished off her premiere outfit with silver Anita Ko jewelry, a pin-straight hairstyle, and her signature fresh-faced glam.

Bread & Roses follows the lives of three women who “fight to recover their autonomy” after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021. Yousafzai, producer Justine Ciarrocchi, and producer and director Sahra Mani were all in attendance.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images

The Apple production marks the second producing project Lawrence has debuted this fall. In late October, the actress attended the premiere of Zurawski V Texas which tells the story of “Women denied abortions in Texas despite life-threatening circumstances [who] join forces with a lawyer to file a lawsuit against the state.” Lawrence executive produced the documentary alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

That October premiere also marked the first time Lawrence had taken to the red carpet since it was confirmed that she’s expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The actress kept things simple and chic on that occasion, wearing an elegant Dior coat dress that she paired with tousled curtain bangs.

When she’s not on the red carpet, Lawrence’s off-duty maternity style has been all about chic comfort thus far. The Oscar winner has embraced pieces that she would wear on the regular, like unbuttoned pinstripe tops and wide-leg trousers from The Row. She’s also taken a special liking to Puma’s sold-out Speedcat sneakers, which everyone from Rihanna to Emily Ratajkowski has slipped into as of late. Whether she’s in current season designer or archival gems from the 2000s, no one is touching Lawrence’s pregnancy style.