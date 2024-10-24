Jennifer Lawrence chopped her hair into shaggy fringe bangs right as it was announced she’s expecting her second child—but don’t expect Lawrence to waver from her sleek step and repeat style anytime soon. Last night, the actress hit the red carpet for the first time since sharing that her second child is on the way while wearing an outfit that was peak “Cool Mom.”

Lawrence stepped out to the AFI Fest premiere of the documentary Zurawski V Texas. She helped executive produce the film alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. The actress donned a bridal white Dior coat that she turned into an elegant maxi dress by belting it at the waist. Lawrence’s garment featured a double-breasted front and an off-the-shoulder neckline. She wore her new ’70s hairdo in tousled waves and tried on the ultimate “mom” shoe: a pair of black pointed-toe slippers.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A representative for Lawrence confirmed the news of her second pregnancy over the weekend after she was spotted out in Los Angeles with a visible baby bump. This will be Lawrence’s second child with her husband Cook Maroney after their 2019 marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, Cy Maroney, in 2022.

Like many moms to be nowadays, Lawrence wasn’t afraid to show off her growing bump throughout her first pregnancy—and, likely, this time around won’t be any different. The actress would regularly show up on the red carpet in bump-hugging designs, like the beaded Dior confection she wore to the Don’t Look Up premiere in 2021. Lawrence’s recent style has been full of sleek brands like The Row and Loewe, so expect her to continue in that vein over the next few months.

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Lawrence’s appearance wasn’t just meaningful for personal reasons. Zurawski V Texas “tells the story of women whose lives were put at risk due to Texas’ strict anti-abortion laws, resulting in them suing the state.” It’s an issue that Lawrence has spoken at length about, including directly after her first pregnancy.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” Lawrence said in 2022. “Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”