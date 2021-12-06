Jennifer Lawrence’s Latest Dior Look Is All About Her Baby Bump

There was never any doubt that the red carpets on the press tour of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up would be full of star power. The film’s IMDb page reads like a who’s who of Hollywood and entertainment: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, and Jennifer Lawrence. Plenty of those names turned up at the world premiere at the Lincoln Center on Sunday in New York City, and yet J.Law managed to overshadow all of them. The 31-year-old actor and longtime Dior ambassador was positively glowing in a sparkly Christian Dior with a pleated cape that accentuated the fact that she’ll soon give birth to her first child.

Lawrence, who is married to the art-dealer-slash-art-bro Cooke Maroney, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since news of her pregnancy broke in September. It’s unclear how far along she is in the pregnancy, since the notably private actor has barely publicly acknowledged it since. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence made it clear she doesn’t plan to change that any time soon, if not ever. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!,’” she said. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of Don’t Look Up in New York City on December 5, 2021. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Of course, the timing of Lawrence’s pregnancy with the release of her first film in nearly three years makes the topic somewhat unavoidable. “I’m so nervous," Lawrence continued in the Vanity Fair interview. "I haven't spoken to the world in forever. And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect… I'm nervous for you. I'm nervous for me. I'm nervous for the readers!” At least there’s one less source of anxiety in her life these days: She no longer has to worry about the “nightmare” possibility of annoying Meryl Streep on set.