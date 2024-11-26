Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Maternity Shoe Is Quite the Curveball

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t your typical mom, so why would her footwear choices abide by the typical maternity playbook? The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, braved the New York weather today in a not-your-average maternity boot.

Lawrence was seen wearing a pair of heeled faux croc boots, a far cry from the undeniably comfortable (but also very on-trend) Puma Speedcat sneakers she slipped into at the start of her second pregnancy. Lawrence’s checkered emerald green dress brushed right past her knee-high boots, all of which she topped off with a luxurious ivory coat. Lawrence’s choice of shoe, especially on such a rainy New York morning, might seem perplexing to some—that is, without considering how the actress has approached her fashion choices during the start of her second pregnancy.

BACKGRID

Since her pregnancy was publicized late last month, Lawrence has found the perfect mix between off-duty chic and peak red carpet glamour. The actress has been hitting the step and repeat, largely in her capacity as a producer, in sleek Dior coat dresses, chocolate brown Bottega Veneta, and even rare archival Christian Lacroix dresses from the 2000s. Lawrence has always been about understated glamour, and it’s clear she isn’t sacrificing one bit of that with her pregnancy style.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Lawrence and Maroney, who tied the knot in 2019, are parents to a little boy named Cy who they welcomed in 2022. The news of Lawrence’s second pregnancy comes as she recently debuted Zurawski v Texas, a documentary about Texas’s anti-abortion laws which she executive produced alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. “I had a great pregnancy,” Lawrence said in 2022. “I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”