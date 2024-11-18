Every Glamorous Look From the Governors Awards 2024 Red Carpet
Following the recent LACMA Art + Film Gala and the Academy Museum Gala, film’s boldest and best-dressed stars descended upon Hollywood for the 15th annual Governors Awards last night. This year, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences honored the late musician Quincy Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, writer-director Richard Curtis, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
But before the Academy’s honorary awards were doled out, celebrities hit the red carpet where they glamorously previewed their best fashions ahead of next year’s awards season. Angelina Jolie, dressed in a vintage dress, attended the awards with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, continued her chic maternity streak in a custom chocolate brown Bottega Veneta from the house’s upcoming pre-fall 2025 collection. A Ralph Lauren-clad Selena Gomez and the Emilia Pérez cast showed up in bold, sequined designs. Anora star Mikey Madison slipped into a demure cherry red Prada dress and Lily-Rose Depp, Lupita Nyong’o, and Margaret Qualley all opted for Chanel couture. Simply put, the red carpet wasn’t short on star power—or designer labels.
Below, see the finest celebrity fashion from the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet.
Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Selena Gomez
In Ralph Lauren and Boucheron jewelry.
Jennifer Lawrence
In Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Demi Moore
In Givenchy, Aquazzura shoes, and Sartoro Genève jewelry.
Nicole Kidman
In Celine.
Jennifer Lopez
In Zuhair Murad couture.
Julianne Moore
In Proenza Schouler.
Margaret Qualley
In Chanel couture.
Elle Fanning
In Valentino and Cartier jewelry.
Paul Mescal
In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.
Saoirse Ronan
In Louis Vuitton.
Tilda Swinton
In Standing Ground.
Amy Adams
In Brunello Cucinelli and Boucheron jewelry.
Lily-Rose Depp
In Chanel couture.
Lupita Nyong’o
In Chanel couture.
Pamela Anderson
In Giorgio Armani.
Kate Winslet
In Erdem.
Adrien Brody
In Celine.
Elizabeth Olsen
In Givenchy and Reza jewelry.
Mikey Madison
In Prada.
Colman Domingo
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Felicity Jones
In Cartier jewelry.
Fernanda Torres
In Dior.
Nicholas Hoult
In Saint Laurent.
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent and Yerpem jewelry.
Daniel Craig
In Loewe.
Harris Dickinson
In Prada.
Danielle Deadwyler
In Armani Privé.
Barry Keoghan
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Andrew Garfield
In Thom Sweeney, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Tag Heuer watch.
Karla Sofia Gascón
In Saint Laurent and Pomellato jewelry.
Mark Eydelshteyn
In McQueen.
Maika Monroe
In Stella McCartney.
Natasha Lyonne
In Valentino.
Kiernan Culkin
In McQueen.
Kerry Washington
In Elie Saab couture and Anabela Cham jewelry.
Drew Starkey
In Valentino.
Malcolm Washington
In Gucci.
Coralie Fargeat
In Bottega Veneta.
Guy Pearce
In Brunello Cucinelli.
John David Washington
In Cartier watch.
Pedro Almodóvar
In Loewe.
Ryan Destiny
In Tony Ward couture.
Sean Baker
In Celine.
Jurnee Smollett
In Louis Vuitton.
Justin Kuritzkes
In Loewe.
Omar Apollo
In Maison Margiela.
Anna Kendrick
In Monique Lhuillier.
Jennifer Hudson
In Saiid Kobeisy.
Monica Barbaro
In Celine.