Following the recent LACMA Art + Film Gala and the Academy Museum Gala, film’s boldest and best-dressed stars descended upon Hollywood for the 15th annual Governors Awards last night. This year, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences honored the late musician Quincy Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, writer-director Richard Curtis, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

But before the Academy’s honorary awards were doled out, celebrities hit the red carpet where they glamorously previewed their best fashions ahead of next year’s awards season. Angelina Jolie, dressed in a vintage dress, attended the awards with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, continued her chic maternity streak in a custom chocolate brown Bottega Veneta from the house’s upcoming pre-fall 2025 collection. A Ralph Lauren-clad Selena Gomez and the Emilia Pérez cast showed up in bold, sequined designs. Anora star Mikey Madison slipped into a demure cherry red Prada dress and Lily-Rose Depp, Lupita Nyong’o, and Margaret Qualley all opted for Chanel couture. Simply put, the red carpet wasn’t short on star power—or designer labels.

Below, see the finest celebrity fashion from the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet.

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Selena Gomez Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren and Boucheron jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Demi Moore Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Givenchy, Aquazzura shoes, and Sartoro Genève jewelry.

Nicole Kidman Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Celine.

Jennifer Lopez VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad couture.

Julianne Moore Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Proenza Schouler.

Margaret Qualley Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Elle Fanning Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino and Cartier jewelry.

Paul Mescal Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Saoirse Ronan Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Tilda Swinton Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Standing Ground.

Amy Adams Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli and Boucheron jewelry.

Lily-Rose Depp Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Lupita Nyong’o Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Pamela Anderson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Kate Winslet Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images In Erdem.

Adrien Brody Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Celine.

Elizabeth Olsen Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Givenchy and Reza jewelry.

Mikey Madison Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Prada.

Colman Domingo Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Felicity Jones Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Fernanda Torres Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dior.

Nicholas Hoult Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Zoe Saldaña Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Yerpem jewelry.

Daniel Craig Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Loewe.

Harris Dickinson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Danielle Deadwyler Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Barry Keoghan Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Andrew Garfield Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Thom Sweeney, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Tag Heuer watch.

Karla Sofia Gascón VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Pomellato jewelry.

Mark Eydelshteyn Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen.

Maika Monroe Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Stella McCartney.

Natasha Lyonne Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Kiernan Culkin Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In McQueen.

Kerry Washington Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Elie Saab couture and Anabela Cham jewelry.

Drew Starkey Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Malcolm Washington Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Coralie Fargeat Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Guy Pearce Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Brunello Cucinelli.

John David Washington Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Cartier watch.

Pedro Almodóvar Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Loewe.

Ryan Destiny Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Tony Ward couture.

Sean Baker Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine.

Jurnee Smollett Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Justin Kuritzkes Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loewe.

Omar Apollo Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Maison Margiela.

Anna Kendrick Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier.

Jennifer Hudson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Saiid Kobeisy.