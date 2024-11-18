FASHION

Every Glamorous Look From the Governors Awards 2024 Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Following the recent LACMA Art + Film Gala and the Academy Museum Gala, film’s boldest and best-dressed stars descended upon Hollywood for the 15th annual Governors Awards last night. This year, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences honored the late musician Quincy Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, writer-director Richard Curtis, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

But before the Academy’s honorary awards were doled out, celebrities hit the red carpet where they glamorously previewed their best fashions ahead of next year’s awards season. Angelina Jolie, dressed in a vintage dress, attended the awards with her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, continued her chic maternity streak in a custom chocolate brown Bottega Veneta from the house’s upcoming pre-fall 2025 collection. A Ralph Lauren-clad Selena Gomez and the Emilia Pérez cast showed up in bold, sequined designs. Anora star Mikey Madison slipped into a demure cherry red Prada dress and Lily-Rose Depp, Lupita Nyong’o, and Margaret Qualley all opted for Chanel couture. Simply put, the red carpet wasn’t short on star power—or designer labels.

Below, see the finest celebrity fashion from the 2024 Governors Awards red carpet.

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren and Boucheron jewelry.

Jennifer Lawrence

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Demi Moore

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Givenchy, Aquazzura shoes, and Sartoro Genève jewelry.

Nicole Kidman

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Celine.

Jennifer Lopez

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad couture.

Julianne Moore

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Proenza Schouler.

Margaret Qualley

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Elle Fanning

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino and Cartier jewelry.

Paul Mescal

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Saoirse Ronan

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Tilda Swinton

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Standing Ground.

Amy Adams

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli and Boucheron jewelry.

Lily-Rose Depp

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Lupita Nyong’o

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Pamela Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Kate Winslet

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Erdem.

Adrien Brody

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Celine.

Elizabeth Olsen

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Givenchy and Reza jewelry.

Mikey Madison

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Prada.

Colman Domingo

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Felicity Jones

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Fernanda Torres

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dior.

Nicholas Hoult

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Zoe Saldaña

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Yerpem jewelry.

Daniel Craig

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Harris Dickinson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Danielle Deadwyler

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Barry Keoghan

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Andrew Garfield

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Thom Sweeney, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Tag Heuer watch.

Karla Sofia Gascón

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Pomellato jewelry.

Mark Eydelshteyn

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In McQueen.

Maika Monroe

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Natasha Lyonne

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Kiernan Culkin

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In McQueen.

Kerry Washington

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture and Anabela Cham jewelry.

Drew Starkey

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Malcolm Washington

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Coralie Fargeat

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Guy Pearce

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Brunello Cucinelli.

John David Washington

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Cartier watch.

Pedro Almodóvar

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Ryan Destiny

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Tony Ward couture.

Sean Baker

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine.

Jurnee Smollett

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Justin Kuritzkes

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Omar Apollo

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Anna Kendrick

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier.

Jennifer Hudson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Saiid Kobeisy.

Monica Barbaro

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine.