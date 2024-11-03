FASHION

Every Celebrity Look From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024

by Matthew Velasco
Charli XCX at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 2, 20...
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The fall gala season is getting a Brat makeover. Tonight, Charli XCX is set to take the stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for its Art + Film Gala before a crowd of who’s who from the film, fashion, and entertainment worlds. But before Charli performs her smash hits this evening, guests led by co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio will take to the red carpet to show off their finest black tie fashions.

As has been tradition, Gucci yet again served as a presenting partner of the gala, meaning that the brand’s creative director Sabato De Sarno and his sleek designs will be well represented on the step and repeat. Expected to join Chow and DiCaprio tonight are a star-studded guest list that includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chloë Sevigny, Troye Sivan, Solange Knowles, and Cooper Koch. The evening also serves as an opportunity for actors such as Mikey Madison (Anora) and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) to further refine their red carpet style heading into next year’s awards season.

After the glamorous red carpet comes to a close, LACMA will present honors to the American artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann at the posh evening. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Kim Kardashian

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Charli XCX

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Troye Sivan

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Viola Davis

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Omar Apollo

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Chloë Sevigny

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Andrew Garfield

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Blake Lively

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Cara Delevignge

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Yara Shahidi

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Mikey Madison

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Cooper Koch

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Eiza González

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Laura Dern

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Malcolm Washington

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Tina Knowles

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Stella Maxwell

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Dree Hemmingway

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Law Roach

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Aurora James

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Dev Patel

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Ricky Martin

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

John David Washington

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Moon Ga-young

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon Carlson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lee Ji-ah

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Javier Bardem

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jesse Williams

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lisa Love

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Reign Judge

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Madeline Argy

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Lee Soo-hyuk

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Ellis Ahn

Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Sabato De Sarno

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Eva Chow

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kathy Hilton

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images