Every Celebrity Look From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024
The fall gala season is getting a Brat makeover. Tonight, Charli XCX is set to take the stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for its Art + Film Gala before a crowd of who’s who from the film, fashion, and entertainment worlds. But before Charli performs her smash hits this evening, guests led by co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio will take to the red carpet to show off their finest black tie fashions.
As has been tradition, Gucci yet again served as a presenting partner of the gala, meaning that the brand’s creative director Sabato De Sarno and his sleek designs will be well represented on the step and repeat. Expected to join Chow and DiCaprio tonight are a star-studded guest list that includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chloë Sevigny, Troye Sivan, Solange Knowles, and Cooper Koch. The evening also serves as an opportunity for actors such as Mikey Madison (Anora) and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) to further refine their red carpet style heading into next year’s awards season.
After the glamorous red carpet comes to a close, LACMA will present honors to the American artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann at the posh evening. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Kim Kardashian
In Gucci.
Charli XCX
In Gucci.
Troye Sivan
Emily Ratajkowski
Sofia Richie
In Gucci.
Viola Davis
Baz Luhrmann
In Gucci.
Omar Apollo
Kaia Gerber
In Gucci.
Chloë Sevigny
Greta Lee
Sarah Paulson
Colman Domingo
In Cartier jewelry.
Andrew Garfield
In Gucci.
Blake Lively
Cara Delevignge
In Gucci.
Yara Shahidi
In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.
Mikey Madison
In Gucci.
Cooper Koch
Danielle Deadwyler
Vittoria Ceretti
In Gucci.
Eiza González
In Gucci.
Laura Dern
In Gucci.
Malcolm Washington
Soo Joo Park
Tina Knowles
In Gucci.
Stella Maxwell
Dree Hemmingway
Law Roach
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Aurora James
Ellie Goulding
Dev Patel
Ricky Martin
John David Washington
Moon Ga-young
Michelle Rodriguez
Anna Kendrick
Devon Carlson
In Gucci.
Lee Ji-ah
Javier Bardem
Nicholas Hoult
Jesse Williams
Rachel Zoe
Lisa Love
In Gucci.
Reign Judge
Madeline Argy
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Lee Soo-hyuk
Monica Barbaro
Ellis Ahn
Sabato De Sarno
In Gucci.
Eva Chow
In Gucci.