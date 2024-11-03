The fall gala season is getting a Brat makeover. Tonight, Charli XCX is set to take the stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for its Art + Film Gala before a crowd of who’s who from the film, fashion, and entertainment worlds. But before Charli performs her smash hits this evening, guests led by co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio will take to the red carpet to show off their finest black tie fashions.

As has been tradition, Gucci yet again served as a presenting partner of the gala, meaning that the brand’s creative director Sabato De Sarno and his sleek designs will be well represented on the step and repeat. Expected to join Chow and DiCaprio tonight are a star-studded guest list that includes the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chloë Sevigny, Troye Sivan, Solange Knowles, and Cooper Koch. The evening also serves as an opportunity for actors such as Mikey Madison (Anora) and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) to further refine their red carpet style heading into next year’s awards season.

After the glamorous red carpet comes to a close, LACMA will present honors to the American artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann at the posh evening. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Kim Kardashian Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Gucci.

Charli XCX Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Troye Sivan Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sofia Richie Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Viola Davis Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Omar Apollo Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Chloë Sevigny Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Greta Lee Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Colman Domingo Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Andrew Garfield Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Blake Lively Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Cara Delevignge Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Gucci.

Yara Shahidi Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Mikey Madison Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Gucci.

Cooper Koch Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Gucci.

Eiza González Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Laura Dern Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Malcolm Washington Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Soo Joo Park Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Tina Knowles Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Stella Maxwell Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Dree Hemmingway Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Law Roach Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Aurora James Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Dev Patel Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Ricky Martin Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

John David Washington Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Moon Ga-young Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Anna Kendrick Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Devon Carlson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Lee Ji-ah Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Javier Bardem Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jesse Williams Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Zoe Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lisa Love Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Reign Judge Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Madeline Argy Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Lee Soo-hyuk Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Monica Barbaro Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Ellis Ahn Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Sabato De Sarno Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Eva Chow Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.