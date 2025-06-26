Amal Clooney Wears a Goddess Dress for a Royal Occasion

Amal Clooney is nothing if not loyal to refined, timeless silhouettes on the red carpet. So, even when the barrister indulges in a riskier detail—say, disco sequins or sheer fabrics—she does so with an air of unmatched elegance. Take her appearance at the King’s Trust Awards 2025 in London today, for example. Amal hit the red carpet with her husband, George Clooney, in a goddess-level white dress that, despite its high leg slit, didn’t compromise on her signature sophistication in the slightest.

Amal slipped into a white halter neck number for the occasion that highlighted “the Trust’s work helping young people to build the confidence and skills needed to get into a job, education, training or self-employment.” The dress was decidedly simple in shape, featuring a fitted base accented by a thin strap held together with a triangular metal clasp. A thigh-length opening on one side of the piece added just the right amount of drama to the look without going overboard.

True to form, the human rights lawyer accessorized with a light hand. She wore a silver Cartier bracelet, metallic pumps, a structured clutch, and her signature easy-breezy hair and makeup look. George, meanwhile, opted for a navy suit worn with a button-down shirt that tied in the bridal white hue of his wife’s outfit.

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yesterday, the couple—long-time supporters and ambassadors of the King’s Trust Awards—attended a reception at Buckingham Palace which celebrated the winner of the Amal Clooney Woman’s Empowerment Award and other special honors. Joined by King Charles, Amal again showed off her knack for refined occasion-wear. She wore an elegant off-the-shoulder dress in black that was marked by a sash-like detail on one side. George kept things consistent in the suiting department, choosing a charcoal gray two-piece look that was slightly more casual than his latest turn on the red carpet.

Together, the Clooneys struck the perfect balance between their personal fashion preferences and palace-appropriate poise.