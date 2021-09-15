Our Pop Issue cover star, Emma Corrin reached peak fame just as the coronavirus was really taking over, meaning many of their career highs so far (like beating out Olivia Colman for a Golden Globe), have been experienced from behind a Zoom screen. Because of that, we have been deprived of some would-be iconic red carpet moments. For the Critics Choice Awards in March 2021 when Corrin wore a stunning Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with an open chest embellished with three-dimensional beading, we had to settle for the photos Corrin posted on Instagram instead of those taken by paparazzi on a traditional red carpet. Whether in person or virtual, though, Corrin has proven during their short time in the spotlight, that they have a distinctly British eye for fashion, opting for large collars and all-over plaid whenever possible. And now, with the 2021 Emmy Awards coming up—for which Corrin is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—it’s time to give them that moment on the red carpet they deserve. In the meantime, take a look at what Corrin has shown us so far, both in real life and over Instagram.

2021: British GQ Men of the Year Awards David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK Wearing a Harris Reed chiffon dress, Emma Corrin attends the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at Tate Modern on September 1, 2021 in London, England.

2021: “Anna X” Premiere David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Wearing a sweater and sheer pants that resemble an almost David Bowie-esque suit, Emma Corrin attends the opening of Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15, 2021 in London, England.

2021: SAG Awards Wearing Prada, Emma Corrin attends the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards virtually on April 4, 2021.

2021: Critics Choice Awards Courtesy of Schiaparelli. In a breathtaking Schiaparelli couture gown, Emma Corrin attends the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards virtually on March 7, 2021.

2021: Golden Globes Photo by Greg Williams Wearing Miu Miu, Emma Corrin attends the 78the Annual Golden Globe Awards virtually on February 28, 2021.

2020: The Crown Premiere In a plaid Miu Miu set, Emma Corrin attends the premiere for The Crown season four on November 15, 2020.

2020: Venice Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales photocall at the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 06, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

2020: Misbehaviour Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Emma Corrin attends the Misbehaviour World Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 09, 2020 in London, England.

2020: Miu Miu Fashion Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Wearing the brand, Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu Paris Fashion Week show on March 03, 2020 in Paris, France.

2020: British Vogue Party Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images In a three-piece suit, Emma Corrin attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England.

2019: Pennyworth Premire Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Wearing a lace dress, Emma Corrin attends the premiere of Epix's Pennyworth at Harmony Gold on July 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.