Emma Corrin’s Talon Nails Are the Star of the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Sunday night’s kickoff of the 2021 Emmy Awards red carpet served as a real treat for fans of The Crown season 4. First, there was Gillian Anderson, baring her midriff in a very not Margaret Thatcher look by Chloé. Then came Josh O’Connor, whose flower-shaped Loewe bowtie was unlike anything ever spotted on his character of Prince Charles. And then, there was Emma Corrin. Those who’ve fallen in love with the 25-year-old actor since their breakout portrayal of Princess Diana won’t be surprised to hear that they instantly proved a red carpet star, no matter what the rest of the evening had in store.

That’s thanks again in part to Corrin stylist Harry Lambert, as well as Miu Miu—so far the only name in fashion lucky enough to count the actor among its ambassadors. Miuccia Prada’s return to bathing cap-style head coverings, and their appearance on a red carpet, would have been notable enough. But the strapless butter yellow-colored sheath Corrin wore also featured fingerless evening gloves—the better to highlight their black talon nails by nail artist Simone Cummings.

The standout look also signals that Corrin’s relationship with Miu Miu remains as strong as ever. In an interview with W earlier this year, just ahead of winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama, they recalled a conversation with the label about not “identify[ing] as that feminine anymore, but increasingly more androgynous, more masculine.” Mrs. Prada and co. couldn’t have been more receptive: “They were like, ‘Obviously we need to do what you're comfortable with,’ which was really, really cool.”