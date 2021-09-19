Award season is in full swing, and after a year of virtual shows and celebrities Zooming in from their living rooms, it feels good to see people walking the red carpet again. Finally, we get to admire everyone’s Emmy attire in action, as opposed to being regulated to a waist-up view from their computer screen. It’s unsurprising, then, that the stars came out in full force tonight, wearing some gorgeous gowns and well-tailored suits. Don’t miss out on anyone’s awards look by keeping an eye on this space, where we will break down every dress, suit, and jumpsuit that enters the venue.

Anya Taylor-Joy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michaela Coel Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers.

Julianne Nicholson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli.

Ellen Pompeo Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Elie Saab.

Jonathan Groff Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Paul Smith.

Allyson Felix Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Reem Acra.

Renee Elise Goldsberry Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cong Tri.

Paulina Alexis Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a Naeem Khan dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and L’atelier Nawbar, Ataumbi, and Retrouvai jewelry.

Jean Smart Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Mindy Kaling Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Tracee Ellis Ross Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Vera Wang and De Beers jewelry.

Elizabeth Olsen Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom The Row and Chopard jewelry.

Allison Janney Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In Azzi & Osta.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Waddingham wears Christian Siriano.

Regé-Jean Page Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Sarah Paulson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera and Mateo jewelry.

Kerry Washington Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Etro.

Dan Levy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino couture and Cartier.

Leslie Odom Jr. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabana.

Issa Rae Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Aliétte.

Jason Sudeikis Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Jurnee Smollett Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Catherine O’Hara Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cong Tri and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Kate Winslet Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Taraji P. Henson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Elie Saab.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Atelier Versace and Bulgari jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin jewelry.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture and Cartier jewelry.

Hannah Einbinder Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Paapa Essiedu Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cartier.

Rosie Perez Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Pamella Roland.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zeta-Jones in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Angela Bassett Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Greta Constantine and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.

Jennifer Coolidge Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Trevor Noah Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anna wears Prada.

Annie Murphy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Beth Behrs Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seth Rogen Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

GaTa Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada. v

Moses Ingram Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Dave Burd Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brendan Hunt Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Lanvin.

John Oliver Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Samira Wiley Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Genny suit.

Uzo Aduba Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cristina Ottaviano and Neil Lane jewelry.

Jon Batiste Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Cartier.

Aidy Bryant Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Simone Rocha.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

O-T Fagbenle Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a modern take on an agbada.

Cedric the Entertainer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rich Fresh.

Bowen Yang Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zegna suit, Tiffany & Co. brooch, and Syro boots.

Billy Porter Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ashi Studio, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Emma Corrin Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Miu Miu.

Bo Burnham Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daveed wears Maison Boucheron and Emmy wears a Monsoori gown, Dena Kamp jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Rita Wilson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Olivia Colman Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Roksanda.

Cecily Strong Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chloé.

Josh O’Connor Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Loewe.

Daniel Dae Kim Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emerald Fennell Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Mandy Moore Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Madeline Brewer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Nicole Byer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Amber Ruffin Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robin Thede Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jason Wu.

Ashley Nicole Black Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Poehler Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kerri Russell and Matthew Rhys Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Russell wears Zuhair Murad.

Sophia Bush Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Markarian.

Eliana Kwartler Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In J Mendel.

Karamo Brown Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers.

Scott Evans Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images