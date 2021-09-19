RED CARPET

Emmys Red Carpet 2021: See Every Celebrity Look

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emma Corrin attends the "The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebratio...
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Award season is in full swing, and after a year of virtual shows and celebrities Zooming in from their living rooms, it feels good to see people walking the red carpet again. Finally, we get to admire everyone’s Emmy attire in action, as opposed to being regulated to a waist-up view from their computer screen. It’s unsurprising, then, that the stars came out in full force tonight, wearing some gorgeous gowns and well-tailored suits. Don’t miss out on anyone’s awards look by keeping an eye on this space, where we will break down every dress, suit, and jumpsuit that enters the venue.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michaela Coel
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Julianne Nicholson
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli.

Ellen Pompeo
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Jonathan Groff
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Paul Smith.

Allyson Felix
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Reem Acra.

Renee Elise Goldsberry
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cong Tri.

Paulina Alexis
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a Naeem Khan dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and L’atelier Nawbar, Ataumbi, and Retrouvai jewelry.

Jean Smart
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Mindy Kaling
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kaley Cuoco
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Vera Wang and De Beers jewelry.

Elizabeth Olsen
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom The Row and Chopard jewelry.

Allison Janney
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Azzi & Osta.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Waddingham wears Christian Siriano.

Regé-Jean Page
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Sarah Paulson
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Mateo jewelry.

Kerry Washington
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Etro.

Dan Levy
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino couture and Cartier.

Leslie Odom Jr.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabana.

Issa Rae
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Aliétte.

Jason Sudeikis
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Jurnee Smollett
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry.

Catherine O’Hara
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cong Tri and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Kate Winslet
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

Taraji P. Henson
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace and Bulgari jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin jewelry.

Yara Shahidi
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture and Cartier jewelry.

Hannah Einbinder
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Paapa Essiedu
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cartier.

Rosie Perez
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Pamella Roland.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Angela Bassett
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Greta Constantine and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.

Jennifer Coolidge
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Trevor Noah
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna wears Prada.

Annie Murphy
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Beth Behrs
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Seth Rogen
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
GaTa
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada. v

Moses Ingram
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Dave Burd
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kenan Thompson
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Brendan Hunt
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

John Oliver
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Samira Wiley
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Genny suit.

Uzo Aduba
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cristina Ottaviano and Neil Lane jewelry.

Jon Batiste
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Cartier.

Aidy Bryant
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Simone Rocha.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

O-T Fagbenle
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a modern take on an agbada.

Cedric the Entertainer
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rich Fresh.

Bowen Yang
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zegna suit, Tiffany & Co. brooch, and Syro boots.

Billy Porter
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ashi Studio, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Emma Corrin
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Miu Miu.

Bo Burnham
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daveed wears Maison Boucheron and Emmy wears a Monsoori gown, Dena Kamp jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Rita Wilson
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Olivia Colman
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Roksanda.

Cecily Strong
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gillian Anderson
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Josh O’Connor
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Daniel Dae Kim
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emerald Fennell
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Mandy Moore
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Madeline Brewer
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Nicole Byer
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Amber Ruffin
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Robin Thede
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jason Wu.

Ashley Nicole Black
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amy Poehler
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kerri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Russell wears Zuhair Murad.

Sophia Bush
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Markarian.

Eliana Kwartler
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In J Mendel.

Karamo Brown
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Scott Evans
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zuri Hall
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rani Zakhem Couture.