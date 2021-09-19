Award season is in full swing, and after a year of virtual shows and celebrities Zooming in from their living rooms, it feels good to see people walking the red carpet again. Finally, we get to admire everyone’s Emmy attire in action, as opposed to being regulated to a waist-up view from their computer screen. It’s unsurprising, then, that the stars came out in full force tonight, wearing some gorgeous gowns and well-tailored suits. Don’t miss out on anyone’s awards look by keeping an eye on this space, where we will break down every dress, suit, and jumpsuit that enters the venue.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In a Naeem Khan dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and L’atelier Nawbar, Ataumbi, and Retrouvai jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Vera Wang and De Beers jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom The Row and Chopard jewelry.
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Waddingham wears Christian Siriano.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera and Mateo jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Valentino couture and Cartier.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Cong Tri and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Atelier Versace and Bulgari jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior Haute Couture and Cartier jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zeta-Jones in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Greta Constantine and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Cristina Ottaviano and Neil Lane jewelry.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In a modern take on an agbada.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Zegna suit, Tiffany & Co. brooch, and Syro boots.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Ashi Studio, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Daveed wears Maison Boucheron and Emmy wears a Monsoori gown, Dena Kamp jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kerri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Russell wears Zuhair Murad.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers.
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images