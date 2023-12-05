Emma Corrin reimagined dozens of Princess Diana’s most recognizable looks throughout their time plaing the late Royal in the fourth season of The Crown. Even though the role has since been passed on to Elizabeth Debicki, on Tuesday, it looked like Corrin had one final hurrah in store. The actor stepped out to The Crown Finale Celebration in a look that appeared to be a direct homage to Princess Di.

Corrin hit the step and repeat in a custom blazer dress from Miu Miu. Their white Oxford shirt and black bow tie bordered on business chic, only to be taken in a completely different territory down below. After the double-breasted blazer stopped around the thigh area, the piece then extended into a completely sheer skirt. Sheer and red carpets practically go hand in hand nowadays, but still, the transparent detail made perfect sense with the look—especially when juxtaposed next to Corrin’s Princess Diana inspiration.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor was clearly referencing a 1985 look Diana wore during a visit to Florence, Italy. She sported the Jasper Conran-designed skirt suit to tour the city’s Uffizi Art Gallery and later to a dinner hosted by Italian fashion giant Emilio Pucci. While perhaps not as well-known as, say, her “Revenge” dress, the ensemble was rather noteworthy. Even though female members of the Royal family were already slipping into suit sets during the ’80s, Diana’s bow tie, a piece usually reserved for men, made this look even more of a statement.

In addition to the see-through skirt, which added a modern edge to Di’s ensemble, Corrin brought their own flair through a range of accessories. Instead of the Princess of Wales’ leather ballet flats, the actor opted for towering black heels that they paired with matching knee-high socks. Corrin incorporated even more sheer, in the form of black gloves that they layered with Cartier rings. And their emerald earrings (a favorite stone of Diana) were the perfect finishing touch.

Prior to their role in The Crown, Corrin explained their approach to embodying the style and mannerisms of Princess Diana. “I explored those very Diana things she did,” they said. “Her head tilt, and the way that she looked up, and how she held herself in public. We didn't want to just replicate those. We wanted to justify them if we were going to portray them—and understand why she would do those things.”