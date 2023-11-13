Elizabeth Debicki already wore an exact replica of Princess Diana’s famous “revenge dress” during the fifth season of The Crown—and apparently, she found the silhouette quite flattering on her. For the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix royal family saga’s sixth and final season, she stepped out in a frock that was the perfect modern update of Diana’s iconic dress.

Debicki’s version comes courtesy of Bottega Veneta’s summer 2024 collection. And while it’s definitely not an exact redo of Diana’s, it certainly echoes the look in both length and its off-the-shoulder silhouette. Unlike Diana’s, however, Debicki’s features an asymmetric neckline. Call it the “half-revenge” dress.

Debicki’s black pumps also echoed Diana’s fashion choices, but the actress opted against the Princess’s most notable accessory choice. While Diana wore a pearl choker, Debicki’s look was jewelry-free.

Diana wore the original Christina Stambolian-designed gown back in 1994 at a dinner held at the Serpentine Gallery in London. She had owned the dress for years prior but never wore it in public, over fears that it was a bit too sexy. She had also previously declined the night’s invite. Then her husband Prince Charles went on national television to admit he was having an affair and that his marriage had “irretrievably broken down.” Diana switched her RSVP to a “yes,” pulled the dress out of the closet, and fashion history was made.

Debicki is no stranger to channeling her character on the red carpet. For the premiere of the fifth season back in 2022, she wore a dress that recalled one Diana wore in 1987, during happier times in her marriage.

The first batch of episodes of the show’s sixth season premieres November 16th, while the second half of the season will stream about a month later of December 14th. This season will follow Diana during her final summer before her untimely passing. “It was difficult to recreate,” Debicki told The Daily Mail of scenes that involved the Princess being hounded by paparazzi. “At times it’s almost like an animalistic response to being pursued by that many actors playing the press, because there’s nowhere you can go and you only have to be in a situation like that for about a minute before you realize this is completely unbearable.”