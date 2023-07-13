Emily Ratajkowski must be taking notes from Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie’s perpetual summer vacations. Because over the past few weeks, it seems like the model is in constant tourist mode. Of course, Ratajkowski made sure to pack many of her favorite styles for her recent escapades. We’ve seen her in everything from two-piece sets, to LBDs, and fittingly, lots of sheer.

On Wednesday, the model shared snaps of her latest transparent look which she wore for a stateside appearance (she’s been spending most of this summer in France). She donned a sheer Barragán dress-thong combination for Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July bash.

The New York-based brand’s “Xochi dress” follows a maxi silhouette and features ruffle detailing throughout the piece as well as various slits. The dress is just about as see through as the sheer fabric trend has gotten, but Ratajkowski is known for her daring style, after all.

Ratajkowski’s white dress is, unfortunately, sold out (there are also red and black versions available). She layered a white thong underneath and paired the look with a chainmail Rabanne bag. “Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl,” she captioned the post. Touché.

The Barragán look was the second in a pair of recent sheer looks Ratajkowski has worn this summer. For a day of sightseeing (with a stop at the graveyard, of all places) in the south of France, she wore a brown see-through number.

@Emrata

Like her white choice, the dress was maxi style and featured a scoop neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. And in true EmRata fashion, she wore virtually nothing underneath—pairing the dress with a brown high-cut thong.

Like many it-girls, Ratajkowski has gone all in on sheer this summer. There’s been Kendall Jenner’s one-shoulder top and Sofia Richie’s “stealth wealth” skirt, and even, Dua Lipa’s naked dress. Now we can certainly Ratajkowski’s maxi dresses to the fabric’s growing repertoire.

