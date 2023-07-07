Sofia Richie has been on, what seems to be, a months-long Honeymoon. And who can blame her? After her star-studded wedding ceremony to Elliot Grainge in April, the 24-year-old has lounged poolside, soaked in the sun’s rays, and has even gone wakeboarding in remote islands. Of course, her enviable wardrobe has come along for the journey. She has pulled out everything from one-shoulder floral tops to striped shirtdresses.

On Thursday, Richie shared a snap of her latest vacation style that she wore for a yachting trip. The sleeveless knitted maxi dress was, of course, from Chanel and featured a a sleek “CC” belt that slightly cinched the waist. The piece was fairly simple (expected from a “stealth wealth” proponent like Richie), aside from two small pockets on either side around the mid-thigh area.

She paired the dress with gold earrings and a stack of bracelets and rounded things out with a mini quilted Chanel bag. Despite her effortless ensemble, Richie’s caption may have alluded to a bit of a mishap she had earlier while engaging in water sports. “Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0,” the post read.

Richie’s style in recent months has been kept to more neutral colors and has been relatively print-free. But it seems like her vacation wardrobe is veering into more pastel territory and she also isn’t afraid to throw in a motif or sheer piece here and there.

To lounge beachside earlier in the week, Richie sported a bright yellow bikini top and a lime green wrap skirt. The high-waisted bottom had subtle ruffle detailing at the sides and hemline. Like many of her looks (vacation or not) Richie kept things minimal with her accessories—opting for just a simple pair of sunglasses and some jewelry.

A few days prior, she wore another swim set, this one from Eres, that had an all-over polka dot print. She paired them again with square-framed sunglasses and a Jennifer Meyer medallion. We may not know when Richie will return from her various vacation escapades. But if she keeps these looks coming, we hope it won’t be for some time.