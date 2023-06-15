The Internet has been rife with proclamations of the “Sofia Richie effect.” It’s a broad-stroke applied to the 24-year-old’s, mostly Chanel, monochrome and logo-less outfits. Some think Richie herself is responsible for the trend, others just think she’s one of many. Richie doesn’t seem bothered either way. On Wednesday at a Chanel dinner, she stepped out in another luxe ensemble.

Richie wore an all black look from the French brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection. It had all the elements of a Sofia Richie ensemble of late: a one-color palette, bow detailing, and a hard-to-find accessory. However, despite the stealth appeal of the look, the transparent detailing of her skirt was something new for her.

Yes, sheer fabric is trending, but it often verges on cliché—a piece of fabric strewn around a celebrity’s body. Though the silhouette of Richie’s skirt was nothing out of the ordinary, her seal of approval of the fad is of note. We’ve come to expect linen sets and silk dresses from her recently (usually in white, as black has been noticeably absent from her wardrobe for the last few months).

The exploration of black continued elsewhere in Richie’s look, too. Tucked into the sheer bottom portion was a curve-hugging bodysuit accented by a square neckline, cap sleeves, and Chanel’s signature bow at the bust.

Richie, however, did style her look differently than how it appeared on the runway. She opted for two-toned heels instead of the original all black as well as a white ball bag. Her row of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets were also obviously not included on the original Chanel runway.

Much of the discourse surrounding Richie’s wardrobe began in April during her days-long wedding to Elliot Grainge. The couple rented out an entire hotel in the South of France and Richie wore a slew of custom Chanel looks. Despite this apparent display of wealth, she was crowned as the current holder to the “quiet luxury” title.

Her dressing streak continued post-marriage as well and has defined such a distinct look that some are accusing Kylie Jenner of “stealing” Richie’s minimal style during a recent trip. Whether or not the “Sofia Richie effect” is real, we’ll be patiently waiting to see if any of her competitors will step out in a similar sheer skirt anytime soon.