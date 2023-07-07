Dua Lipa had the hard launch of the year back in May at the Cannes Film Festival where she appeared for the first time her new boyfriend, Romain Gravas. Now, after wishing him a happy birthday on Monday, Dua continued to make things Instagram official with a series of vacation snaps with her new fling (as well as some summer-ready ensembles).

Dua’s most recent post featured several photos of her summer getaway in Sifnos, Greece. Of the five looks she posted, one stood out in particular—for both its interesting silhouette and the PDA moments she shared with Gravas while wearing it. The piece was a unique take on the little black dress complete with a variety of modern detailing.

The top half of the dress was relatively simple, almost mimicking the shape of a basic t-shirt. Around the waist, though, things began to get tighter and eventually finished into an asymmetrical hemline. Things didn’t stop there. On the left side of the dress, there was a square cut-out that extended from her waist to the top of her thigh area. It also had a long train-like piece of fabric hanging almost to her shoes.

We’ve seen plenty of variations of the little black dress recently—on everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Dakota Johnson. And while Dua’s piece had an added edge, it also seemed to be the perfect style for a summer getaway—lightweight, versatile, and easy to style.

Dua let the dress shine on its own—slicking her hair back in a casual bun and opting for metallic sling back heels to complete the look. Unsurprisingly, Dua has also been trying out various bikinis while on vacation. She shared photos wearing a simple black number as well as a high-rise pink set.

The 27-year-old hit the beach town wearing two more intricate dresses in addition to her swimwear. The first was a one-shoulder green satin number (though, we couldn’t really see much of the piece except for the top half). There was also another black dress, this one, a sequined crocheted cover up that had a cut-out at the front.

Chalk it up to her “La Vacanza” collection with Versace or her newly found romance, but Dua seems to be soaking everything in this summer. Including some pretty stellar looks.

