A Dakota Johnson appearance in Italy may conjure up several associations—wide-legged palazzo pants, linen button downs, and of course, riffs on the little black dress. She’s often worn looks from Gucci while in the country—which makes sense given the brand’s Florence headquarters and her longstanding partnership with them.

But, for the anniversary of Martini & Rossi in Milan, the actress traded her usual Gucci wears for an elongated LBD from Versace’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The lengthened silhouette of Johnson’s piece differed slightly from the one originally presented on the runway, though.

While the original version had two panels at the bust and was less form-fitting, the 33-year-old’s ended just above her ankles and was decidedly more tailored to her figure. There also seemed to be custom panels that started near the bust and gave way to an hourglass shape.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The satin dress was fairly minimal, with the only major detail being a strap at the top complete with the brand’s signature Medusa hardware. Johnson is known for her minimally chic style, so it’s also not a surprise that she passed on the original ensemble’s accessories—goggle-style sunglasses, latex gloves, and flashy jewelry.

Instead, the actress let the dress be the focal point of the look—accessorizing it with a pair of leather slingback heels also from Versace. She rounded things out with a flower-shaped ring and a Serpenti pavé-set diamond bijoux by Bulgari.

While Johnson has historically gravitated to Gucci, this (unsurprisingly) isn’t the first time she’s worn Versace—specifically, one of their many versions of the LBD. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018 wearing a shortened version compared to her most recent.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bateau-style piece featured a slit on either side as well as the brand’s famed gold hardware. Gucci or Versace, it’s clear that Johnson loves Italian brands and their various LBDs. She also seems to be spending a lot of time in Italy recently—serving street style looks in Rome and attending her boyfriend Chris Martin’s Coldplay concert in Naples. Clearly, she’s in her “La Dolce Vita” era.