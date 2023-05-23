Dakota Johnson is on a style tour du monde. After catching the most recent Gucci resort show in Seoul, South Korea, she’s now touched down Rome, Italy and instantly began making her sartorial case for the quiet luxury-meets-old money discourse that has been rampant in recent months.

Stepping out in the Italian city, the 33-year-old actress opted for a sans-logo outfit in the form of wide-legged palazzo pants and a pink linen button down. The shirt, which was buttoned half way, gave off a very Mediterranean Summer energy especially when accented against the tan trousers.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While we’re accustomed to seeing Johnson in Gucci, the actress paired the outfit with a quilted crossbody Chanel bag and black leather ballet flats. She rounded out the simple ensemble with a few pieces of silver jewelry and tortoise shell sunglasses.

In recent months, social media users have labeled a certain preppy and often neutral aesthetic as “old money” and “quiet luxury.” Sofia Richie’s wedding (despite it being filled with heaps of Chanel) was one of social media’s many examples of the phenomena. While the discourse has become quite repetitive, Johnson’s casual ensemble is an indicator of the style’s versatile appeal. It’s also appropriate for the actress, given that she’s a third generation Hollywood star.

Johnson recently attended Gucci’s resort 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea where she wore an all black lingerie-inspired ensemble consisting of leather and mesh. While we may not know yet why she’s in Rome, she has had quite the busy schedule of late—with her latest endeavor coming as executive producer on the comedy series Slip. She also is set to star in the Marvel film Madame Web opposite Sydney Sweeney, which releases at the top of next year.