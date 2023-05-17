FASHION

Dakota Johnson’s Latest Look Mixes Lingerie Dressing With Leather Outerwear

Actress Dakota Johnson attends the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul, South Korea.
Courtesy of Gucci

While lingerie and leather may be at opposite ends of the sartorial spectrum, they seem to be a favorite amongst celebrities—perhaps for all the obvious reasons. They’re timeless (for the most part), often easy to maneuver in, and are able to be easily layered. Dakota Johnson, a longtime proponent of leather and lingerie dressing, recently reignited her flair for the fad at Gucci’s resort 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea.

The actress sported a sparkling sheer dress and a leather trench coat to the star-studded event. While much of the under-layer was hidden by Johnson’s coat, a fishnet-like, embellished midriff that flowed into a lace bottom half added a sultry tinge of texture to the look. The star paired the all-black ensemble with simple heels and a mini patent leather version of the brand’s signature Jackie bag.

Blake Lee, Dakota Johnson, Marco Bizzarri, IU, and Alia Bhatt.

Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Courtesy of Gucci

This isn't the first time Johnson has worn Gucci lingerie and leather—for a 2021 premiere of The Lost Daughter, the 33-year-old actress similarly mixed the fabrics, opting for a structured corset and slim trousers. She also wore a sheer monogram tank layered underneath a skirt suit for the brand’s fall/winter 2023 show.

The Lost Daughter premiere.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gucci fall/winter 2023.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johnson has had a longstanding relationship with Gucci for nearly a decade and became an official ambassador for the Italian brand in 2017. Most recently, she starred in their nostalgic Jackie 1961 campaign, which saw the Texas-native journey around Los Angeles carrying various iterations of the brand’s cult-favorite handbag.