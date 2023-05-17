While lingerie and leather may be at opposite ends of the sartorial spectrum, they seem to be a favorite amongst celebrities—perhaps for all the obvious reasons. They’re timeless (for the most part), often easy to maneuver in, and are able to be easily layered. Dakota Johnson, a longtime proponent of leather and lingerie dressing, recently reignited her flair for the fad at Gucci’s resort 2024 show in Seoul, South Korea.

The actress sported a sparkling sheer dress and a leather trench coat to the star-studded event. While much of the under-layer was hidden by Johnson’s coat, a fishnet-like, embellished midriff that flowed into a lace bottom half added a sultry tinge of texture to the look. The star paired the all-black ensemble with simple heels and a mini patent leather version of the brand’s signature Jackie bag.

Blake Lee, Dakota Johnson, Marco Bizzarri, IU, and Alia Bhatt. Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Courtesy of Gucci

This isn't the first time Johnson has worn Gucci lingerie and leather—for a 2021 premiere of The Lost Daughter, the 33-year-old actress similarly mixed the fabrics, opting for a structured corset and slim trousers. She also wore a sheer monogram tank layered underneath a skirt suit for the brand’s fall/winter 2023 show.

The Lost Daughter premiere. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gucci fall/winter 2023. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Johnson has had a longstanding relationship with Gucci for nearly a decade and became an official ambassador for the Italian brand in 2017. Most recently, she starred in their nostalgic Jackie 1961 campaign, which saw the Texas-native journey around Los Angeles carrying various iterations of the brand’s cult-favorite handbag.