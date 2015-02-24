Thanks to her famous parents, Dakota Johnson has had over two decades of red carpet experience, so it’s no surprise that the actress has absolutely perfected her look over the years. From her time on the Fifty Shades press circuit to her many trips to the Met Gala, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson knows how to work a red carpet and while she’s worn many brands over the years, her loyalty to Gucci and creative director Alessandro Michele has paid off. Together, the pair has created some iconic fashion moments, and it seems like they won’t be stopping any time soon. Take a trip down memory road to see all of Johnson’s best looks from 1998 to now.

2021: The Lost Daughter Premiere at New York Film Festival Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the premiere of "The Lost Daughter" during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2021 in New York City.

2021: The Lost Daughter Premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Gucci to the red carpet of the movie "The Lost Daughter" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

2019: 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Saint Laurent during the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

2019: 11th Annual Governors Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Brandon Maxwell, Dakota Johnson attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

2019: The Artist For Peace And Justice Festival Gala Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino, Dakota Johnson attends the Artist For Peace And Justice Festival Gala During The Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

2019: The Friend Premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival Joe Scarnici/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Dior to “The Friend" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

2019: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

2018: 17th Marrakech International Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson wears Gucci at the Closing Ceremony of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 8, 2018 in Marrakech, Morocco.

2018: LACMA Art+Film Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala at LACMA on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

2018: Suspiria Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Celine, Dakota Johnson attends the Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "Suspiria" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on October 24, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

2018: Suspiria UK Premiere David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the UK Premiere & Headline Gala screening of "Suspiria" during the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 16, 2018 in London, England.

2018: Bad Times at the El Royale Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the premiere of 20th Century FOX's 'Bad Times at the El Royale' at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

2018: Suspiria Premiere at the 75th Annual Venice Film Festival Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior, Dakota Johnson attends the 'Suspiria' premiere during the 75th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino on September 01, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

2018: Fifty Shades Freed Paris Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada, Dakota Johnson attends the "Fifty Shades Freed" Paris Premiere at Salle Pleyel on February 6, 2018 in Paris, France.

2018: 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia at Teatro Alla Scala on September 24, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Gucci to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017: 89th Annual Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

2017: Fifty Shades Darker UK Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen, Dakota Johnson attends the "Fifty Shades Darker" UK Premiere on February 9, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

2017: Fifty Shades Darker Madrid Premiere NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Gucci to the 'Fifty Shades Darker' premiere held at Kinepolis cinema of Madrid, Spain on 08 February 2017.

2017: Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent, Dakota Johnson attends the European premiere of the film "Fifty Shades Darker" in Hamburg, Germany, 7 February 2017.

2017: 31st Annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Rosetta Getty, Dakota Johnson attends the 31st Annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

2017: Fifty Shades Darker Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Valentino to the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Met Gala Daniele Venturelli/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2016: BAFTA Awards Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior, Dakota Johnson attends the BAFTA Awards, at the Royal Opera House in London, England, on 14 February 2016.

2016: How To Be Single European Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Marc Jacobs to the European Premiere of 'How To Be Single' at Vue West End on February 9, 2016 in London, England.

2016: How To Be Single New York Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent, Dakota Johnson attends the "How To Be Single" New York premiere at NYU Skirball Center on February 3, 2016 in New York City.

2015: 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Gucci, Dakota Johnson attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

2015: InStyle Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Louis Vuitton at the InStyle Awards at Getty Center on October 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: 22nd Annual Elle Women In Hollywood Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Calvin Klein at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: amfAR Milano Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior, Dakota Johnson attends the amfAR Milano 2015 at La Permanente on September 26, 2015 in Milan, Italy.

2015: Black Mass Premiere Mike Lawrie/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Balenciaga to the Boston premiere of "Black Mass" at Coolidge Corner Theater on September 15, 2015 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

2015: Black Mass Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen, Dakota Johnson attends the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

2015: A Bigger Splash Premiere at the 72nd Venice Film Festival Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Marc Jacobs, Dakota Johnson attends a premiere for 'A Bigger Splash' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival at on September 6, 2015 in Venice, Italy.

2015: Black Mass Premiere at the 72nd Venice Film Festival Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Prada, Dakota Johnson attends a premiere for 'Black Mass' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2015 in Venice, Italy.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Chanel to the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015: 87th Annual Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent, Dakota Johnson attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California with her mother, Melanie Griffith.

2015: SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Sonia Rykiel to the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Fifty Shades of Grey UK Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent, Dakota Johnson attends the UK Premiere of "Fifty Shades Of Grey" at Odeon Leicester Square on February 12, 2015 in London, England.

2015: Fifty Shades of Grey Premiere at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior, Dakota Johnson attends the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at Zoo Palast on February 11, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

2015: 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Chanel, Dakota Johnson attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

2014: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Jason Wu, Dakota Johnson attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

2013: Don Jon New York Premiere Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dakota Johnson wears Cushnie Et Ochs to the "Don Jon" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on September 12, 2013 in New York City.

2008: The 30th Annual Carousel of Hope Ball Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dakota Johnson and her mother, Melanie Griffith, at the 30th Annual Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.

2006: 63rd Annual Golden Globes Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith, and Stella Banderas attend the 63rd Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Red Carpet Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton on January 16, 2006 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2006: Golden Globes After Party Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith attend the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2006 Golden Globes After Party at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

2004: Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith attend the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party - Inside at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Dakota Johnson and her dad, Don Johnson attend the "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" Westwood Premiere on November 14, 2001 at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.