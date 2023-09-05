While several stars flocked to Venice, Italy for the city’s annual film festival, Dakota Johnson stayed stateside this weekend to attend the Telluride Festival in Colorado. And while her counterparts in Europe may have been busy packing on the glitz and glam for their red carpet appearances, Johnson kept things rather casual for the event.

Johnson was in town promoting her upcoming film, Daddio, which received an interim waiver from SAG-AFTRA to premiere at the Colorado festival. Though she underwent a bleach blonde hair transformation for her role in the film, Johnson pulled out a pair of looks that very much kept to her signature style.

While premieres usually call for grand ballgowns or flashy wears (which Johnson is no stranger to), the Colorado festival is decidedly more casual, hence Johnson’s rather laidback ensemble: a crochet maxi dress from Chloé.

However, her look was heavy on sheer detailing which has been everywhere this summer—the cream piece had sizable semi-transparent portions throughout the sleeves and body of the dress. But her look had a very fall feel to it, too.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For starters, the dress’ muted color palette was certainly a departure from the more neon colors we’ve seen this season. Her choice of chunky black boots looked more suited for a brisk October day than a humid September afternoon. But if there’s one thing about film stars, they’re usually more focused on turning out a quality look than season-appropriate dressing.

Later on in the festival, Johnson changed into another season-bending ensemble. Unsurprisingly, her daytime look also incorporated sheer, but not in the way you would expect.

The actress pulled out fishnet ballet flats from Alaïa—which have been seen on the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Richie. Unlike her previous wear, though, her jean jacket and navy pants were entirely suited for fall.

Not like we needed any further confirmation, but Johnson’s festival looks prove that sheer has major staying power.

Shop Dakota’s Picks: