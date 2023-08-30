FASHION

Venice Film Festival 2023: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Mariacarla Boscono attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice Inte...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Every August, stars descend upon the famous canals of Venice for the city’s annual film festival. Along with standout premieres of highly-anticipated projects, the Venetian red carpet has historically been home to some pretty major fashion moments. Things will look a bit differently this year, though, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike which outlines that members cannot engage in any promotional activity for their films.

Star power at this year’s staging will be far less than usual. However, select films (including the Jacob Elordi-staring, Sofia Coppola-directed Priscilla) have received clearance from SAG-AFTRA and several foreign films aren’t affected at all, which means that select familiar faces are likely to make appearances on the red carpet. Despite the circumstances, the festival is carrying on which means that plenty of models, influencers, directors, and creatives alike will be putting on their best wears for the occasion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one look from throughout the celebration, keep checking back here as we keep track of everything worn during the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Mariacarla Boscono
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Rampling wears Courrèges.

Madisin Rian
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Shu Qi
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti.

Alice Diop
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Bianca Brandolini D'Adda
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Toni Garnn
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti.

Jane Campion
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Alberto Barbera and Patroness Caterina Murino
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Murino in Armani Privé with Cartier jewelry.

Francesca De Stefano and Santo Versace
Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images