Every August, stars descend upon the famous canals of Venice for the city’s annual film festival. Along with standout premieres of highly-anticipated projects, the Venetian red carpet has historically been home to some pretty major fashion moments. Things will look a bit differently this year, though, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike which outlines that members cannot engage in any promotional activity for their films.

Star power at this year’s staging will be far less than usual. However, select films (including the Jacob Elordi-staring, Sofia Coppola-directed Priscilla) have received clearance from SAG-AFTRA and several foreign films aren’t affected at all, which means that select familiar faces are likely to make appearances on the red carpet. Despite the circumstances, the festival is carrying on which means that plenty of models, influencers, directors, and creatives alike will be putting on their best wears for the occasion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one look from throughout the celebration, keep checking back here as we keep track of everything worn during the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Mariacarla Boscono Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Charlotte Rampling and Liliana Cavani Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Rampling wears Courrèges.

Madisin Rian Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Shu Qi John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti.

Alice Diop Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Bianca Brandolini D'Adda Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Toni Garnn Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Alberta Ferretti.

Jane Campion Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Alberto Barbera and Patroness Caterina Murino Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Murino in Armani Privé with Cartier jewelry.