Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Teaser Is an Aqua Net Dream

After Baz Luhrmann’s thorough 2022 biographical music drama Elvis earned Austin Butler an Academy Award nod for his role as the late icon, a new, more poetic investigation of the era is here with Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. As the title suggests, the A24 produced film will focus on Presley’s wife, Priscilla Presley, who infamously met Elvis when she was still in high school in 1959.

Based on Priscilla’s best-selling 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film follows her life and relationship with Elvis, from their first meeting to marrying and having their daughter, Lisa Marie, together. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) stars as Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) plays Elvis.

In the first trailer for Priscilla, Elvis doesn’t speak. The clip opens with Priscilla dousing her beehive in Aqua Net and carefully applying lipstick, false eyelashes and black cat-eye eyeliner—the beginnings of her own iconic visage. As she and Elvis meet and court, scenes of them getting married, and Priscilla pregnant, flash on the screen. At one point, she cradles an infant Lisa Marie while the two wave goodbye to Elvis, foreshadowing trouble the couple went through. At the end of the clip, Priscilla’s mother says, “Priscilla, what about boys at school? Must be some handsome ones,” before the screen cuts to Elvis and Priscilla kissing passionately.

Elvis died suddenly at the age of 42 at his Graceland estate; Priscilla, now 77 is alive and well and had nothing but praise for Luhrmann’s interpretation of her late husband’s life. Lisa Marie died suddenly in January at the age of 54; she’s survived by her mother and her daughter, Riley Keough.

There’s no official release date for Priscilla yet. Watch the first teaser below: