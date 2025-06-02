Dakota Johnson & Jennifer Lawrence Do Girl’s Night Out in Stealth Style

Separately, Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence have the proven style power to set trends. Together? Well, you better take notice.

Last night in New York City, the friends (both fresh from the Cannes Film Festival) grabbed dinner in coordinating stealth looks. Johnson paired a caramel brown blazer with flowing gray trousers. The actor leaned into the corporate feel with black penny loafers and completed the look with a strapless top and a silver pendant necklace.

Lawrence, a street style icon on the cobblestones of New York, shrouded herself in all-black. She wore a wool top coat layered with stacks of gold necklaces.

When it came to handbags, the duo had similar ideas.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Johnson and Lawrence both opted for statement top handles from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s cult brand, The Row. Johnson’s mini accessory, called the 90’s bag, was designed in a trendy east-west shape. The bold orange color brought a bright pop to the otherwise muted palette. Lawrence, an ardent fan of The Row, turned to one of her go-to purses from the label. She wore a deep burgundy alligator Lady bag. Lawrence’s version of the hard-to-find bag retails for approximately $33,000.

Friends tend to shoot each other a text before heading out to dinner, so as to ensure that their outfits aren’t completely clashing. Now it’s impossible to know if that’s what Johnson and Lawrence did on Sunday night. But given their chic individual styles and their long-standing dedication to The Row, it’s likely their handbags were just a happy coincidence.