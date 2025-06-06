Dakota Johnson Mixes Naked and Revenge Dressing in New York

Dakota Johnson is reportedly newly single, and her latest fashion choice more than got the memo. Yesterday, following reports that Johnson had split from her long-time partner Chris Martin, the Materialists star took New York in a look that mixed naked dressing with full-on revenge dressing.

Johnson stepped out to Late Night with Seth Meyers in a gauzy, body-skimming evening look from British label Nensi Dojaka. Her dress featured delicate criss-cross detailing across the décolletage and a fluted, semi-sheer midi skirt that swayed with every step. She accessorized with satin sling-back pumps, sharp cat-eye sunglasses, and a sleek leather Gucci Jackie bag, sealing the look with a sense of cool, calculated glamour.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Revenge dressing, a phrase coined in the 1990s after Princess Diana famously stepped out in a shoulder-baring black mini dress the same night Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, has long been a way for celebrities to comment on their relationship status without even saying a word.

For Johnson, that ethos more than rang true last night—as she made her Late Night entrance not with a statement on her purported breakup, but with a sheer, high-fashion power play that said everything. (The actor seemingly hinted at the split, however, when Meyers said “your [Materialists] character certainly has a deep cynicism about the rom,” to which she replied bluntly, “you could say that.”)

Johnson and Martin, throughout their nearly eight years as a couple, were never ones to publicize their relationship. They famously broke up and reconciled several times, rarely stepped out on the red carpet together, and were long rumored to have been engaged, despite no official confirmation. This week, it was reported that their latest split “feels final.” As for Johnson’s look last night? No press release was necessary.