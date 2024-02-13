Sydney Sweeney saw Dakota Johnson’s spider dress earlier this month and raised her a webbed gown of her very own. Last night, the Madame Web actresses had no problem flashing a bit of skin from under their spidey, sheer dresses as they stepped out to the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles.

Although both Johnson and Sweeney dabbled in sheer fabrics with their looks, the way they approached things differed in more ways than one. Johnson’s custom Gucci outfit took a more relaxed approach to lingerie dressing, arriving in the form of a plunging maxi dress complete with diamond-studded webbing. The actress layered a flesh-toned bodysuit below her metal mesh dress and opted for strappy black heels.

If Johnson’s bedazzled dress was the web itself, Sweeney’s look might’ve been the entire spider. Her custom Oscar de la Renta number was designed in an edgier, all black colorway than Johnson’s silver and featured a more traditional gala-style silhouette. The bodice of the strapless piece, complete with transparent criss-cross details that imitated the look of a spider web, flashed the actress’s nude corset and thong while the rest of the dress finished in layers of dramatic fringe.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnson topped off her Gucci dress with a ring and necklace from Messika and a glossy coral lip. While Sweeney might have had the more traditional red carpet silhouette, Johnson definitely had the more literal take on the “naked” dress.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Like Johnson, Sweeney followed suit with dewy makeup and paired her dress with a selection of Fred Leighton jewels and a pair of black heels.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Sheer dressing has been a mainstay of Hollywood red carpets in recent months—but, among several other reasons, the Madame Web stars might have more reasons than anyone to champion the see-through look. Johnson herself has already slipped into a spider dress for the film’s press tour and hasn’t shied away from flashing a bit of skin in the past. Neither has Sweeney, though, and her premiere outfit epitomizes the best of her personal style.

As much sheer fabric as the actresses had in common, they presented two very different forms of sheer dressing here. Johnson with a more pared-back, but equally as risqué, choice, while Sweeney opted for a traditional red carpet shape complete with some surprise see-through panels.