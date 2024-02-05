While some actors might prefer to indulge in a bit of method acting to prepare for certain movie roles, Dakota Johnson appears to be all about method dressing. Over the weekend, the actress channeled her next film, Madame Web, in a big way as she stepped out to a Vogue Brazil event in Rio de Janeiro.

Johnson’s sheer spider web dress, a custom version of a mini style from Annie’s Ibiza, featured an intricate pattern designed with dozens of crystals—which, per the brand, are meant to resemble “dewdrops on a spider's web in the morning sun.” The silhouette was fairly simple, but truly, the focus of the dress was entirely around the layers of beadwork that lined the mesh fabric.A turn-around view posted on her Instagram reveals the back was quite sheer as well, and apparently Madame Web prefers string underwear.

For an added wow factor, Johnson paired the dress with a matching see-through veil and wore her signature chocolate hair in loose waves. Accessories were kept to a minimum as the actress truly allowed the floor-sweeping gown to really shine on its own here.

Dani Raddi / BACKGRID

Johnson kicked off the Madame Web press tour in London late last month—though in a much more casual fashion than her most recent look. She styled her cropped Versace skirt set, which featured a plunging lapel neckline, with black kitten heels and silver hoops. Johnson’s character Cassandra Web—a paramedic experiencing signs of clairvoyance—is a superhero, yes, but she also dresses quite normally, so it makes sense that the actress is striking a balance between more statement looks and casual pieces with her press tour fashion thus far.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Actresses of this caliber, and Johnson herself, are no stranger to method dressing throughout their various press tours. We have to look no further than Margot Robbie’s months-long string of Barbie confections, the Feud actress’ various Swan-themed looks, and even, Zendaya’s steampunk outfits for Dune.

Despite her usual embrace of classic LBDs and chic sets, Johnson hasn’t been afraid to mix in some sheer fabric here or a left-of-center pattern there. And now, like many before her, it looks like Johnson is intent on literally weaving her own web of method dressing within her upcoming press tour.